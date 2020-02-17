Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

  • February 17 2020 11:24:18

Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

TRABZON
Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

DHA Photo

Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor 2-1 at home in Turkish Süper Lig Week 22 game to leapfrog its opponent to the top of the standings.

Trabzonspor’s Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth scored the opener in the fourth minute, while Turkish defender Caner Osmanpaşa doubled the score as the whistle for the first half neared.

The visiting side’s Malian forward Mustapha Yatabare pulled one back in the dying minutes, but it was too little too late for Sivasspor, which led the league for 11 match days.

Trabzonspor’s Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel will miss next week’s game against Beşiktaş after he received a yellow card in the second half.

Following the victory, Trabzonspor tops the league with 44 points with a game in hand, while Sivasspor dropped down to the fourth spot.

Trabzonspor’s Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel will miss next week’s game against Beşiktaş after he received a yellow card in the second half.

Başakşehir, which beat Beşiktaş 1-0 on Feb. 14, is in the second spot with 43 points.

In the third spot sits Galatasaray, which grabbed its sixth league win in a row with a 1-0 victory against Malatyaspor on Feb. 16.

Fenerbahçe suffered its sixth loss of the season on Feb. 15 at struggling Ankaragücü, before taking on its archrival Galatasaray next weekend.

Ankaragücü scored the opener in minute 13 at home as Saba Lobjanidze from Georgia tapped the ball into an empty net.

The club from the capital doubled the gap in the 75th minute as forward Gerson Rodrigues smashed the ball into the roof of Fenerbahçe goal.

Turkish defender Serdar Aziz scored a consolation goal for Fenerbahçe in the dying minutes.

Also, in Week 22 games, cellar-dweller Kayserispor won 1-0 at Denizlispor, Konyaspor lost 3-1 at home to Göztepe and Gençlerbirliği won 1-0 at Alanyaspor.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  2. Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

    Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Turkey-UK defense cooperation 'to grow' after Brexit completed

    Turkey-UK defense cooperation 'to grow' after Brexit completed

  5. Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks

    Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks
Recommended
Fenerbahçe Beko win 2020 Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko win 2020 Turkish Cup
Fenerbahçe suffers critical loss before derby

Fenerbahçe suffers critical loss before derby
Turkish wrestler Atlı into final of European title

Turkish wrestler Atlı into final of European title
Turkish wrestler Adar bags silver in European final

Turkish wrestler Adar bags silver in European final
Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe Beko move to final four in Turkish Cup
50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics

50 Turkish athletes book spot at Tokyo Olympics
WORLD Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen killed 24 civilians, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Feb. 17 in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African nation.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey expects a strong acceleration in foreign direct investments this year, the country’s technology and industry minister said on Feb. 17.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor 2-1 at home in Turkish Süper Lig Week 22 game to leapfrog its opponent to the top of the standings.