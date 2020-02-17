Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

TRABZON

Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor 2-1 at home in Turkish Süper Lig Week 22 game to leapfrog its opponent to the top of the standings.

Trabzonspor’s Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth scored the opener in the fourth minute, while Turkish defender Caner Osmanpaşa doubled the score as the whistle for the first half neared.

The visiting side’s Malian forward Mustapha Yatabare pulled one back in the dying minutes, but it was too little too late for Sivasspor, which led the league for 11 match days.

Trabzonspor’s Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel will miss next week’s game against Beşiktaş after he received a yellow card in the second half.

Following the victory, Trabzonspor tops the league with 44 points with a game in hand, while Sivasspor dropped down to the fourth spot.

Başakşehir, which beat Beşiktaş 1-0 on Feb. 14, is in the second spot with 43 points.

In the third spot sits Galatasaray, which grabbed its sixth league win in a row with a 1-0 victory against Malatyaspor on Feb. 16.

Fenerbahçe suffered its sixth loss of the season on Feb. 15 at struggling Ankaragücü, before taking on its archrival Galatasaray next weekend.

Ankaragücü scored the opener in minute 13 at home as Saba Lobjanidze from Georgia tapped the ball into an empty net.

The club from the capital doubled the gap in the 75th minute as forward Gerson Rodrigues smashed the ball into the roof of Fenerbahçe goal.

Turkish defender Serdar Aziz scored a consolation goal for Fenerbahçe in the dying minutes.

Also, in Week 22 games, cellar-dweller Kayserispor won 1-0 at Denizlispor, Konyaspor lost 3-1 at home to Göztepe and Gençlerbirliği won 1-0 at Alanyaspor.