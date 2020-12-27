Trabzon loses first real test with coach Avcı

TRABZON

Trabzonspor suffered its first defeat in seven games under coach Abdullah Avcı, losing 2-0 at home against Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Dec. 26.

Veteran midfielder Arda Turan scored the opener for Galatasaray at the near end of the first half, marking his third goal for the Istanbul club this season, while Oğulcan Çağlayan doubled the visiting side’s lead with a goal from close range in the 55th minute.

Avcı took the reins in Trabzonspor in early November and the team had been unbeaten until Dec. 26 ‘s game, winning four games and drawing two.

The former Turkish national team coach complained after the game that his players lost focus after conceding the first goal.

“We conceded an unexpected goal the moment we emptied the center of the defense. Until that moment, we had been playing probably our best game in seven matches,” Avcı told reporters after the game.

The experienced coach added that his side conceded the second at a time it was hoping to level the game, leading to panic among players.

“We started losing balls after two-three passes, we failed to successfully work the ball,” he said.

“Breaking away from the game discipline did not suit Trabzonspor.”

Avcı criticized his players for not reacting after falling two goals behind.

“What upsets me is that the situation was accepted after the second goal,” he said. “Trabzonspor should not do that. I am upset, but we will continue working on such issues.”

Galatasaray’s assistant coach Levent Şahin said he was happy to have grabbed a victory in a difficult away game.

Şahin was filling in for coach Fatih Terim, who is serving a five-match ban over his unsportsmanlike conduct against the referee in a Week 13 game.

“We stuck with our game plan, played well and grabbed the win,” Şahin said.

Asked about Colombian star Radamel Falcao, who was back on the pitch following weeks of injury, Şahin said the player still needs time.

“He has been working hard to find his form,” said the assistant coach.

“He still needs some time. I believe that we will soon see Falcao as strong as his teammates.”