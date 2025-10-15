Tourism hub Cappadocia doubles as vast natural food warehouse

NEVŞEHİR
Beneath Cappadocia’s famous volcanic landscape, thousands of man-made caves carved into soft tuff rock serve a lesser-known but vital purpose: Storing much of Türkiye’s potato harvest.

As potato harvesting begins across the country, truckloads of the crop are transported to the central province of Nevşehir, where underground caves naturally maintain cool temperatures without the need for energy-intensive refrigeration systems.

Carved millions of years ago from volcanic rock, these natural cellars provide ideal conditions for preserving produce such as potatoes and lemons throughout the year.

About 1,326 licensed underground depots in the region can store up to 2.5 million tons of potatoes, helping ensure a steady supply to both domestic and international markets until the next harvest.

The system not only supports agricultural logistics but also contributes to local employment and energy efficiency. With growing demand, new tunnels are being excavated to expand storage capacity.

“Nevşehir may rank seventh in potato production, but it is the country’s main storage hub,” said Kahraman Kaya, head of a local agriculture chamber. “The volcanic tuff keeps potatoes fresh for a long time without energy costs. These rocks serve both tourism and agriculture — a real advantage for our region.”

Underground storage eliminates energy expenses, Kaya said, adding that the system is strategically important for the security of Türkiye's food supply.

"Potatoes are a national treasure. These natural cellars hold enormous significance for our nation and its farmers thanks to their lengthy storage life.”

According to Ali Köybaşı from a potato producers association, about half of Türkiye’s annual five million tons of potatoes are stored in these underground depots.

“Currently, potatoes from the provinces of Sivas, Konya, Kayseri, Niğde, Elazığ and Erzincan are being brought here,” he said.

Daily consumption in Türkiye ranges between 11,000 and 15,000 tons, according to Köybaşı.

“Around 600 trucks leave the region every day to distribute potatoes nationwide. Each truckload employs around 15 workers, which means these depots also support local employment.”

Best known for its fairy chimneys, ancient cave dwellings and hot air balloon rides, the Cappadocia region draws millions of tourists each year for its otherworldly volcanic landscape.

As the region continues to enchant tourists from around the world, its hidden storage network, carved from the same volcanic rock that shapes its scenery, remains an unsung yet vital part of Türkiye’s agricultural backbone.

 

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
