Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

ANKARA

The 57th Tour of Turkey will take place from April 10 to 17, 2022, the Turkish Cycling Federation has announced on its official website.

The Turkish Cycling Federation has been organizing the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey since 1963, and initially, it was known as the “Marmara Tour.

The tour gained international status for the first time in 1965 and was taken under the auspices of Presidential authority in 1966.

Just as since 2008 up to now, the Presidential Turkish Cycling Tour reaches millions across the globe using live and recorded broadcasts through national and international channels, mainly Eurosport, in more than 120 countries.

The route of the 57th Tour of Turkey has not been announced yet.

Some 247 athletes ranked among the start list in the 56th Tour of Turkey, which was run in eight stages that started in the ancient region of Cappadocia and ended at the tourism hotspot Kuşadası of the Aegean province of Aydın.