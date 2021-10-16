Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

  • October 16 2021 07:00:00

Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

ANKARA
Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

The 57th Tour of Turkey will take place from April 10 to 17, 2022, the Turkish Cycling Federation has announced on its official website.

The Turkish Cycling Federation has been organizing the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey since 1963, and initially, it was known as the “Marmara Tour.

The tour gained international status for the first time in 1965 and was taken under the auspices of Presidential authority in 1966.

Just as since 2008 up to now, the Presidential Turkish Cycling Tour reaches millions across the globe using live and recorded broadcasts through national and international channels, mainly Eurosport, in more than 120 countries.

The route of the 57th Tour of Turkey has not been announced yet.

Some 247 athletes ranked among the start list in the 56th Tour of Turkey, which was run in eight stages that started in the ancient region of Cappadocia and ended at the tourism hotspot Kuşadası of the Aegean province of Aydın.

Sports,

TURKEY Swordfish caught in Istanbul Strait after 50 years

Swordfish caught in Istanbul Strait after 50 years
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s anti-terror fight in N Syria will continue “differently”: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s anti-terror fight in N Syria will continue “differently”: Erdoğan

  2. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  3. US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

    US, Greece sign extension of defense cooperation pact

  4. Virus cases may increase further, warns top health official

    Virus cases may increase further, warns top health official

  5. Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

    Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia
Recommended
Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig
Turkey voices concern over racist attitude against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia

Turkey voices concern over 'racist attitude' against Novi Pazar teams in Serbia
Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive
Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead

Bottas wins Turkish Grand Prix as Verstappen reclaims championship lead
Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix
Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers
WORLD Blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar

Explosions hit a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, leaving at least 32 dead and dozens wounded.
ECONOMY Sakarya Gas Field contract awarded to consortium

Sakarya Gas Field contract awarded to consortium

International oilfield services company Schlumberger announced on Oct. 15 a significant contract award by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO or TP) for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of end-to-end production solutions for the Sakarya Gas Field, Turkey’s largest gas reserve.
SPORTS Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

The 57th Tour of Turkey will take place from April 10 to 17, 2022, the Turkish Cycling Federation has announced on its official website.