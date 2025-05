Top US, Russian diplomats discuss Istanbul-hosted peace talks

MOSCOW

The Russian and U.S. top diplomats on Saturday discussed the results of the peace talks between Moscow and Kiev that took place in Istanbul a day before.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the telephone conversation between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio took place at the initiative of the American side.

"The heads of the foreign services exchanged views on the outcomes of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held the previous day in Istanbul," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Rubio welcomed the agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war, as well as the decision by both sides to prepare their respective visions of the conditions necessary to achieve a ceasefire. He also emphasized Washington’s continued readiness to support efforts toward a resolution.

"Sergey Lavrov acknowledged the U.S. positive role in helping secure Kiev’s eventual acceptance of President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume the Istanbul talks. He confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue working jointly with American counterparts in this context," the statement noted.

Several other international and regional issues were also discussed during the conversation, including the prospect of further Russian-American contacts, the ministry said.