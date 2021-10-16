Top two to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

ISTANBUL

Turkish Süper Lig action returns this weekend following an international break, with the top two teams clashing in Week 9’s highlight match.

Leader Fenerbahçe visits second-placed Trabzonspor on Oct. 17 in a match that will have a major impact on the title race.

One point separates the two teams after eight games, as Trabzonspor is one of the two unbeaten teams in the league, along with Konyaspor.

Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avcı has been happy with his team’s progress since the beginning of the season.

“I’ve been in charge of this team for almost a year; the team spirit is beautiful,” Avcı said following Oct. 2’s 2-1 win at Kayserispor.

“We are on a good track, and we are doing good things,” he added. “We played five away games in eight games; we have five wins and three draws. Our game quality continues. Let our fans continue to give us their energy; let them continue to support us. We will be much better.”

Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, has won three matches in a row to climb atop the standings, but club president Ali Koç believes that the team still has room to improve.

“We need to up the pace in the way we play,” Koç said. “I sincerely believe that we will get better as the team members get used to each other, as the new players get used to the team, as everyone gets used to the coach and as the coach gets to know the team better. May Allah protect us from accidents and injuries. As long as it continues with a healthy squad, Fenerbahçe will be in the championship race until the very end.”

Koç also said that Fenerbahçe was “on the right track.”

“We are close to the football I desire, but we are not quite there,” he added.

“We win the matches, but I hope that we will win the matches more comfortably and with better scores in the coming period. We have the power to do it, too,” he said.

Also, in Week 9 games, Galatasaray hosts Konyaspor, hoping to hand the visiting side its first loss of the season.

Galatasaray has won two league games in a row following a string of poor results, and coach Fatih Terim was especially happy with Oct. 3’s 3-2 win at Rizespor.

“The win today is a breaking point,” the experienced coach said after the game. “It was the perfect win for a team to be psychologically affected. Such victories are very important to boost morale.”

Elsewhre in the Süper Lig in Week 9, Sivasspor hosts Antalyaspor, Rizespor visits Giresunspor and Adana Demirspor plays Malatyaspor at home on Oct. 16.

In Oct. 17’s matches, Kasımpaşa entertains Göztepe and Karagümrük travels to Altay.

The week concludes on Oct. 18 when Kayserispor visits Alanyaspor and Hatayspor plays Gaziantep at home.