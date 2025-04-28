Top Russian, US diplomats announce progress in Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW

Russia and the U.S. have announced progress in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting the emergence of conditions necessary for initiating negotiations aimed at establishing a reliable path to lasting peace.

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, this was stated during a phone call held Sunday night between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Describing the conversation as a "productive exchange of views," the ministry said the discussions centered primarily on critical elements of Russia-U.S. diplomatic engagement, particularly focusing on the Ukrainian crisis.

Lavrov and Rubio "stressed the importance of consolidating the emerging prerequisites for starting negotiations in order to agree on a reliable path to long-term sustainable peace" as a follow-up to the April 25 conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff," the ministry noted.

Other global matters were also addressed, and the two top diplomats agreed to continue contacts at all levels, it added.