Top Holy Land clerics visit Gaza after deadly church strike

GAZA CITY
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III stand together during a visit by the head clergymen of several Christian denominations to the fifth-century Church of St George in the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on July 14, 2025, days after an arson incident on the site reportedly by Israeli settlers. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

Two of the most senior Christian leaders in the Holy Land traveled to Gaza on July 18 after Israeli fire killed three at the Palestinian territory's only Catholic church, provoking international condemnation.

The rare visit came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel "deeply regrets" the strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and blamed a "stray" round.

The Catholic Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and his Greek Orthodox counterpart, Theophilos III, headed an "ecclesiastical delegation" to meet local Christians following the July 17 strike, the churches said.

The delegation expressed "the shared pastoral solicitude of the Churches of the Holy Land and their concern for the community of Gaza,” the Latin Patriarchate said.

"During their stay, the delegation will meet with members of the local Christian community, offer condolences and solidarity, and stand alongside those affected by the recent events," it added.

The Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarchate called it a "powerful expression" of church unity and solidarity.

Pope Leo XIV said he was "deeply saddened" by the strike on the church, where hundreds of displaced people were sheltering, including children and those with special needs.

His predecessor, Pope Francis, kept in regular contact with parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli and repeatedly called for an end to the Gaza war, which has created a humanitarian crisis for the people living there.

Romanelli was one of 10 people injured in the strike and was seen with bandages on his leg.

The Vatican said the pope called Pizzaballa on July 18 morning to ask about the situation in Gaza and the condition of Romanelli and the other wounded.

Both Italy and France called the strike "unacceptable" while U.S. President Donald Trump called Netanyahu after having "not a positive reaction" on hearing about it, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

