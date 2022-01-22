Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

  • January 22 2022 10:58:00

Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

TONGA
Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

Tongans said they were determined to rebuild their battered homeland in the wake of last week’s devastating eruption and tsunami as a massive clean up continued Saturday in the Pacific kingdom.

The powerful eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano last Saturday triggered a tsunami that crashed across the Tongan archipelago, affecting more than 80 percent of the population, according to the United Nations.
Tongan journalist Marian Kupu said most locals are adamant on remaining as the huge recovery efforts began.
"We want to stay here in our country because this is what identifies us as Tongans. We want to rebuild our country and unite and move on," Tongan journalist Marian Kupu told AFP.

Toxic ash polluted drinking water supplies, crops were destroyed and at least two villages have been completely wiped out.
An estimated one cubic kilometre of material blasted from the volcano, and experts expect Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai to remain active "for weeks to months".
"Tonga’s people are going to need sustained support responding to a disaster of this scale," Sione Hufanga, the United Nations Coordination Specialist in Tonga said.
"The people of Tonga are still overwhelmed with the magnitude of the disaster."
Tonga ranks third on the World Risk Report, which measures countries on their susceptibility to experiencing natural disasters.

But, despite the risk, Kupu said most Tongans wanted to stay.
"It’s this feeling of pride that we have here, that we don’t want to leave the country we were born and raised in," she said.
One survivor from the island of Atata, which was flattened by the tsunami, told her he would return to the island even after the devastation, she added.
"He explained he wished to go back because his parents are buried there, he was born there and his life is there.
"He wished the government or anybody would help rebuild his little island so he could go back."

volcanic,

WORLD Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption
MOST POPULAR

  1. More than 5,000 taxi drivers fined in Istanbul in 2021

    More than 5,000 taxi drivers fined in Istanbul in 2021

  2. Botaş lowers gas flow to industry, power stations

    Botaş lowers gas flow to industry, power stations

  3. Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow

    Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow

  4. Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

    Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

  5. Minister vows to keep schools open after break

    Minister vows to keep schools open after break
Recommended
US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers
Air strike on Yemen prison leaves dozens dead

Air strike on Yemen prison leaves dozens dead
Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow

Germany to send field hospital to Ukraine as war fears grow
Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’

Tonga volcano eruption was like ’atomic bomb’
U.S. Capitol assault probe asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate

U.S. Capitol assault probe asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate
UN approves resolution condemning denial of Nazi Holocaust

UN approves resolution condemning denial of Nazi Holocaust
WORLD Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

Tongans determined to rebuild battered homeland after eruption

Tongans said they were determined to rebuild their battered homeland in the wake of last week’s devastating eruption and tsunami as a massive clean up continued Saturday in the Pacific kingdom.
ECONOMY Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewables overtake hydro for first time

Non-hydro renewable generation, which includes wind, solar and bioenergy, has doubled in Turkey since 2017, and overtook hydropower for the first time, according to a report released by Britain-based think tank Ember.
SPORTS Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Stage set in Süper Lig for Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor clash

Week 23 action in the Turkish Süper Lig pits Galatasaray against Trabzonspor on Jan. 23, with both sides needing a victory, but for very different reasons.