Tombs in tumulus in Turkey’s north to open to visitors

KARABÜK

Ancient tombs unearthed in the Büyük Göztepe Tumulus in the northern province of Karabük’s Safranbolu district, famous for its historical houses, on the UNESCO World Heritage List, will contribute to tourism.

Twenty tombs dating back to ancient times were unearthed in the excavations that have been carried out in Safranbolu in intervals since 2011 and the findings of the people lying in these tombs will be exhibited.

The 25-meter-high tumulus, which emerged as a result of the works carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Karabük Governor’s Office, Karabük University, Safranbolu District Governor’s Office, Safranbolu Municipality and museum directorates, also sheds light on the ancient times of Safranbolu, known as an Ottoman city.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Karabük Governor Fuat Gürel said that the history of the city could be explored until the 7th century B.C. thanks to the tumulus.

Stating that the ancient history of Safranbolu is important, Gürel said, “This tumulus appears to be a very important area of the Phrygian period. It is remarkable with its architecture and large scale. The findings of the ancient age must be opened to visitors. Therefore, we have initiated works. The tumulus has been covered and taken under protection. We have a new roof project in this area. A road will be constructed and important information will be given to visitors on the road route.”

Gürel pointed out that the tumulus, which first appeared in Anatolia during the Phrygians period, was built as an artificial hill-type monument by architects at the time and was used to bury dead people with their belongings.

Stating that he believes that the tumulus will make a significant contribution to the city tourism, Gürel said, “It will be an important work to be able to host more tourists coming to the district more and extend their stay. The work is set to be completed next year and open to visitors.”