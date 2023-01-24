Tom Hanks nominated for three ‘Razzies’ 

Tom Hanks nominated for three ‘Razzies’ 

LOS ANGELES
Tom Hanks nominated for three ‘Razzies’

His recent hit film “Elvis” is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up yesterday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which “celebrate” the year’s worst films.

Hanks was short-listed by the tongue-in-cheek awards for his roles as Presley’s manager in rock ‘n’ roll biopic “Elvis,” and Geppetto in Disney’s critically slated live-action “Pinocchio” remake.

A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks’ “Elvis” role as “2022’s most widely derided performance,” and piled on a further nomination for “worst screen couple” to “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent).”     

While “Elvis” and its star Austin Butler have generally received acclaim, Hanks’ appearance as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics.

A New York Times review said Hanks appears “with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it’s-really-me twinkle in his eyes,” and portrays Parker as “part small-time grifter, part full-blown Mephistopheles.”

“Disney’s Pinocchio” was among five “worst picture” nominees for the annual Golden Raspberry - or Razzie - awards, as was the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde.”

Also in the running were regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto, and his Spider-Man spinoff “Morbius.”

Just last year, Leto was named worst supporting actor for his flamboyant performance - complete with a campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics - in “House of Gucci.” 

The Razzies are usually announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night’s self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

But last year, the Razzies themselves were left embarrassed, after jokingly creating a new category labelled “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” to accommodate all of the former “Die Hard” star’s questionable output.

Organizers rescinded the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness called aphasia.

perfomance, Hollywood,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

    MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

  2. Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

    Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

  3. Türkiye condemns Dutch politician tearing apart Quran

    Türkiye condemns Dutch politician tearing apart Quran

  4. 506 PKK terrorists neutralized so far in Operation Claw-Lock: Akar

    506 PKK terrorists neutralized so far in Operation Claw-Lock: Akar

  5. EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul

    EU to hold Ukraine event on Feb 22 in Istanbul
Recommended
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley

Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley
Iranian women take center stage at Sundance film festival

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance film festival
The women who dress men

The women who dress men
‘The Way of Water’ surges past global $2 billion mark

‘The Way of Water’ surges past global $2 billion mark
Ghislaine Maxwell claims Prince Andrew photo ‘fake’

Ghislaine Maxwell claims Prince Andrew photo ‘fake’
Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’

Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’
WORLD Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

Poland asks Germany for tank OK; Ukraine targets corruption

Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine where they can help fight Russia's invasion, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Iraqi central bank chief leaves post

Iraqi central bank chief leaves post

Iraq’s prime minister said yesterday the country’s central bank governor had been relieved of his duties as the local currency continues to fall against the dollar.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.