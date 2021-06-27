Tokyo sky decks offer fresh perspective

  • June 27 2021 10:32:00

Tokyo sky decks offer fresh perspective

TOKYO-Agence France-Presse
Tokyo sky decks offer fresh perspective

The seemingly endless sprawl of Tokyo can be hard to take in from the ground. But sky-high observation decks dotted across the Japanese capital offer a fresh perspective.

Among the most popular are the two decks at the Tokyo Skytree, the tallest structure in Japan, which attracted an average of 4.5 million visitors a year before the pandemic.

With its distinctive metallic lattice facade, the 634-metre tower can be seen for miles around in Tokyo and offers the highest observation deck in the city.

The Tembo Deck is a little over halfway up, with towering glass panels allowing a panoramic view of the concrete jungle far below.

The Skytree boasts that visitors can see up to 70 kilometres away, with Japan’s Mount Fuji regularly visible floating above the city’s haze.

But the tower allows visitors higher still, with a second observation deck at 450 metres above ground.

One of the city’s older observation decks is on the Tokyo Tower, another famed city landmark. The communications tower is based on the design of the Eiffel Tower and was completed in 1958.

It offers a small top deck around 250 metres up and a bigger two-storey deck lower down that is reachable by elevator, or for the energetic, a 600-step staircase.

At night, the tower is lit in orange, highlighting its famous red-and-white girders, which contrast starkly with traditional colours and lines of the neighbouring Zozoji Temple.

"I live five minutes away... and I’ve been visiting here to see the changes as the start of the Olympics approaches," a local resident told AFP by the tower recently.

"It reopened at the beginning of June, but it feels a bit desolate because most visitors during the weekdays are locals," she added, declining to give her name.

"Given the tower was finished in the 1950s, I’m curious how it feels about witnessing its second Olympics!"

Japan’s capital first hosted the Games in 1964 and is now counting down to the pandemic-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which opens on July 23.

Tokyo’s newest observation deck sits above the much-photographed "Shibuya Scramble", with its five zebra crossings crowded with pedestrians.

Shibuya Sky opened in 2019 and is 230 metres up, with panoramic views of the city and an observation compass that points out landmarks.

And for those more interested in the natural world? There are hammocks for cloud-watching.

ARTS & LIFE Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King

Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students

    Turkey refutes claims on medical training for Qatari students

  2. Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

    Turkey kicks off university entrance exams

  3. Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

    Country’s first spotter area opened at Istanbul Airport

  4. Turkey lays foundation for Canal Istanbul

    Turkey lays foundation for Canal Istanbul

  5. Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways

    Turkey plans to increase speed limits on highways
Recommended
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King

Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King
3D video replaces huge sets in Verona as full operas resume

3D video replaces huge sets in Verona as full operas resume
Futuristic Gehry tower opens in World Heritage Arles

Futuristic Gehry tower opens in World Heritage Arles
Mountaineers visit 20,000-year-old melting glaciers in Turkey’s southeast

Mountaineers visit 20,000-year-old melting glaciers in Turkey’s southeast
Kıyıköy offers alternative holiday destination

Kıyıköy offers alternative holiday destination
Art center of ancient era welcomes visitors

Art center of ancient era welcomes visitors
WORLD Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to five

Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to five

The death toll from the partial collapse of a Florida high-rise apartment building rose to five on June 26 as officials continued to hold out hope for survivors, following the release of an engineering report from three years ago that warned of "major structural damage."
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines sees over 1,000 daily flights for 1st time since virus

Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.