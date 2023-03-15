Togg unveils price, to start receiving orders

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker Togg has unveiled the prices of its first model, with online pre-orders to begin on March 16.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish Liras (around $50,200) to 1.05 million liras (around $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (around $64,000), the company announced on March 14.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online on March 16-27, while deliveries will start in late March, the company said.

“From day one, we set out to create a globally competitive mobility technology brand whose intellectual property is 100 percent owned by Togg, Türkiye, and to create an ecosystem around our smart device and digital products that are accessible to everyone and can be developed by everyone by putting the user at the center,” Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş said in a statement.

“Over the past five years, we have been progressing step by step with our plans and, as promised, we are bringing our smart device to users in March,” he added.

“Our users will be able to pre-order our smart device by entering a competition on our website or via the Trumore application. We will deliver orders throughout 2023, with priority given to individual users. We want to provide our users with a comfortable and seamless mobility experience by offering much more than just a connected smart device.”

The pre-orders for Togg will be received on the Trumore application between March 16 and 25. Those who pay 60,000 liras (around $3,200) will be able to enter a lottery that will decide the prospective owners of the 20,000 cars planned to be manufactured until the end of the year.

With two different battery options for the 160 kW power (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive, buyers can choose between a range of 314 kilometers or 523 km.

The first version of the T10X can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on Oct. 29, can do 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower), the second version also sports an all-wheel drive.

The batteries of the TOGG T10X can be recharged from 20 percent to up to 80 percent in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Drivers can also choose from six different color options for the electric vehicle.

Türkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) introduced the country’s first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019. It aims to produce 1 million vehicles in five different models by 2030.

Togg will produce five different models, SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV, and B-MPV, until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.