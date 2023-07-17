Togg to produce 1 mln vehicles by 2032: Minister

ANKARA
Türkiye’s first electric carmaker Togg will produce a total of 1 million vehicles by 2032, Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır has said.

Some 97 percent of those vehicles will be sold to consumers while the public institutions will buy the remaining 3 percent, the minister told a group of journalists.

“The target is to manufacture 175,000 Togg vehicles in five years. The charging stations with 1,662 outlets are now available in 81 provinces of Türkiye,” he added.

A total of 1,571 charging stations will be set up across the country and they will be available on all intercity highways, according to the minister.

By the end of this year 20,000 Togg vehicles will be on the roads, he said.

Türkiye may become an important player in autonomous cars, Kacır stressed.

“We are very successful in unmanned aerial vehicles. Togg has a research center in Ankara. Some 200 highly qualified engineers, most of them have previously worked in the defense industry, are working there.”

Kacır also announced a joint investment with Qatar to produce 65 nanometer chips. The size of the investment will be $60 million, according to the minister.

“Those chips are widely used in the automotive and white goods industries. Türkiye is a leading producer in those sectors. In while goods, it is the second largest producer in the world and the top producer in Europe.”

He also said that Türkiye will contribute 46 million euros to NATO’s 1 billion euro Innovation Fund.

“Our target is to help Turkish tech enterprises receive resources, much larger than our contribution, from this fund.”

