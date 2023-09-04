Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

ISTANBUL
Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

The company delivered 1,965 T10X model cars last month, whereas the total deliveries stood at 1,435 in May, June and July.

Preorders for the Togg T10X were taken online from March 16 to 27, and some 177,000 vehicles were sold online.

The first buyers of Togg’s EV model T10X were selected through a digital draw, with first deliveries starting in May.

Togg is preparing to move to two shifts at its production plant in mid-September earlier than initially planned due to strong demand, said Gürcan Karakaş, the company’s CEO, last month.

The company aims to produce 28,000 vehicles this year.

Karakaş also said in August that they plan to start exporting its vehicles in the first quarter of 2025.

“We need to have four or five models in order to enter the export market. We have to offer more options to consumers,” he said, adding that Togg may introduce a new model to the market in 2025.

More than 17,300 electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye in the January-July period, marking a 584 percent increase from a year ago.

They accounted for 3.4 percent of all vehicle sales in the first seven months of the year. In July, electric vehicle sales soared nearly 1,400 percent to more than 4,000, according to the latest available data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

    Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

  2. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

  3. Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

    Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

  4. Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

    Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

  5. At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

    At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Recommended
US retailers voice alarm at rising theft

US retailers voice alarm at rising theft
Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link

Work begins on Iraq-Iran rail link
KKM deposits decline, show data

KKM deposits decline, show data
Companies experiencing labor shortage: Chamber head

Companies experiencing labor shortage: Chamber head
Crude steel output rises nearly 8 percent

Crude steel output rises nearly 8 percent
Authorities mull over new rules for Airbnb rentals

Authorities mull over new rules for Airbnb rentals

WORLD Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

ECONOMY Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

SPORTS Turkish women atop European volleyball

Turkish women atop European volleyball

The nation was in a jubilant mood on Sept. 4, buoyed by the success of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team the previous night.