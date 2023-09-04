Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

The company delivered 1,965 T10X model cars last month, whereas the total deliveries stood at 1,435 in May, June and July.

Preorders for the Togg T10X were taken online from March 16 to 27, and some 177,000 vehicles were sold online.

The first buyers of Togg’s EV model T10X were selected through a digital draw, with first deliveries starting in May.

Togg is preparing to move to two shifts at its production plant in mid-September earlier than initially planned due to strong demand, said Gürcan Karakaş, the company’s CEO, last month.

The company aims to produce 28,000 vehicles this year.

Karakaş also said in August that they plan to start exporting its vehicles in the first quarter of 2025.

“We need to have four or five models in order to enter the export market. We have to offer more options to consumers,” he said, adding that Togg may introduce a new model to the market in 2025.

More than 17,300 electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye in the January-July period, marking a 584 percent increase from a year ago.

They accounted for 3.4 percent of all vehicle sales in the first seven months of the year. In July, electric vehicle sales soared nearly 1,400 percent to more than 4,000, according to the latest available data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).