Togg plans to move to two shifts in September

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg is preparing to start two shifts at its production plant in mid-September earlier than initially planned due to strong demand, Gürcan Karakaş, the company’s CEO has said.

Togg initially planned to move to a two-shift work schedule in 2024 but changed plans in the face of strong demand for its cars, Karakaş said, voicing confidence that the company will meet its target of producing a total of 28,000 cars this year.

To date, the carmaker has delivered more than 2,300 vehicles.

At the start of last week, Togg’s daily production was between 80 to 100 cars, in August alone the company will have produced more cars than it has manufactured until now, according to Karakaş.

“We will definitely meet the production target set for 2023,” he said.

Togg plans to start exporting its vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, Karakaş told a group of reporters.

“We need to have four or five models in order to enter the export market. We have to offer more options to consumers.”

Togg may introduce a new model in 2025, according to Karakaş.

The local carmaker plans to attend the Shanghai Auto Show in the years to come, he said. “But it is going to happen in a couple of years from today.”

“We attended the CES [Consumer Electronics Show] in the U.S. We may also attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.”

Pre-orders for the Togg T10X were taken online from March 16 to 27, and some 177,000 vehicles were sold online. The first buyers of Togg’s EV model T10 were selected through a digital draw.

In his remarks in July, Technology and Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said that Togg will produce a total of 1 million vehicles by 2032.

Some 97 percent of those vehicles will be sold to consumers, while the public institutions will buy the remaining 3 percent, the minister said at that time.