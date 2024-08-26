TİM’s export demand index down 1 percent in July

TİM’s export demand index down 1 percent in July

ISTANBUL
TİM’s export demand index down 1 percent in July

The export demand index declined by 1 percent in July from the previous month, while the annual drop in the gauge was 0.6 percent, The Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) has said.

The index monitors the demand conditions for exported products in the country’s export markets by using basic macroeconomic indicators and leading macroeconomic indicators.

In addition to the deterioration in business and consumer confidence, the limited improvement in inflation expectations caused the index to remain below its long-term average, TİM said.

“This limited improvement in inflation expectations increased consumers' and businesses' concerns about future economic conditions, which had a negative impact on aggregate demand. In particular, high interest rates and uncertainty over price levels have limited consumer spending and investment decisions,” the association noted.

The Market Resilience Index, which gauges the resilience of export markets against geopolitical and economic risks, registered 99.7 in July, down 0.1 percent month-on-month but rose 0.4 percent year-on-year.

“Despite the partial improvement in the global geopolitical risk index, economic risks and uncertainties negatively affected resilience across our export markets and pushed the index slightly away from its long-term average,” TİM explained.

The sectoral breakdown showed that the demand index for the steel industry fell 1.4 percent monthly, while the decline in the apparel and confection sector was 1 percent.

In the mining and automotive industries the demand index plunged 2.5 percent and 1.5 percent month-on-month, respectively.

Türkiye aims to generate $267 billion in export revenues this year. In January-July, exports rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to $148.8 billion.

TIM,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

    UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

  2. Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

    Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

  3. Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

    Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

  4. Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day

    Mariah Carey's mother, sister died on the same day

  5. Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival

    Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man festival
Recommended
Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank
Growing labor shortage affecting factories, businesses

Growing labor shortage affecting factories, businesses
Australia to cap foreign student numbers at 270,000

Australia to cap foreign student numbers at 270,000
Turkish economy will stabilize in 2026: İşbank CEO

Turkish economy will stabilize in 2026: İşbank CEO
Inflation expectations of households, companies differ vastly

Inflation expectations of households, companies differ vastly
Ikea testing online second-hand furniture marketplace

Ikea testing online second-hand furniture marketplace
EV tariffs to damage economic cooperation with Canada: China

EV tariffs to damage economic cooperation with Canada: China
WORLD UKs Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss a new partnership between the countries, on his first bilateral trip since taking office last month.
ECONOMY Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Türkiye is at risk of significant inflationary pressure through food prices driven by climate change, according to researchers at the country’s Central Bank.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿