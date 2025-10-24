Tickets vanish quickly as crowds swarm Antalya’s prestigous film festival

ANTALYA

Tickets for the 62nd edition of Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, one of Türkiye’s longest-running and most prestigious cinema events, have sold out within hours of going on sale, with long queues forming in front of the ticket office.

According to the municipality, tickets for this year’s screenings went on sale both online and at the city’s cultural center.

Priced at 10 Turkish Liras ($0.24) for students and 20 liras ($0.48) for adults, most screenings sold out rapidly after opening.

Early in the morning, film enthusiasts gathered in front of the ticket office to secure seats for their favorite films.

Retired teacher Olcay Sarıkaya, one of the first to buy tickets, said he had been waiting all year for the festival.

“I want to see every single film. Having the Golden Orange Festival in this city is a great source of happiness,” said another attendee, Işıl Özcan, who traveled from Berlin for the event.

Neslihan Gezici, a film enthusiast, said the festival’s affordability made it accessible to everyone. “It’s great to be surrounded by people from all walks of life who share the same love for cinema,” she said.

Founded in 1963, the Golden Orange Film Festival has long been a cornerstone of Turkish cinema. Over the decades, it has served as a platform for both acclaimed filmmakers and emerging talent, often hailed as “Türkiye’s Oscars.”

This year, it will take place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2, under the theme “From the Heart,” featuring 108 film screenings across five venues, including open-air cinemas.

The festival will open on Oct. 24 with the gala of “Bridal Squad 2” and continue with the traditional parade through Antalya’s city center on Oct. 25, followed by the red-carpet opening ceremony.

It will showcase a rich program of national and international films, including competitions in feature-length, documentary and short categories.