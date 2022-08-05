THY, Trendyol sign cooperation deal

  • August 05 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and Turkish e-commerce platform Trendyol have signed a cooperation deal enabling THY passengers to convert their miles earned from flight and credit card spending into gift tokens that can be used on Trendyol.

The passengers who are members of THY’s Miles and Smiles program will be able to use their gift tokens in many categories from clothing to accessories and from cosmetics to furniture, as well as to Trendyol’s services of food and grocery order.

“We are happy to announce our cooperation with Trendyol, which is one of the eight brands that has been with us since the first stage by keeping up with this project in a very short time,” said Ahmet Olmuştur, THY’s chief marketing officer.

“With the change we have made, taking into account the demands and expectations of our members, Miles and Smiles members will now be able to spend their miles with the brand of their choice in any area they need,” Olmuştur added.

Underlining that they are working to meet the demands and needs of their customers in the most accurate way, Erdem İnan, Trendyol Group’s chief marketing officer, said, “We, as Trendyol, are very happy to sign a new cooperation deal with THY, one of Türkiye’s well-established and exemplary companies.”

“We will continue to enrich and increase the product and service diversity on our platform,” İnan added.

Miles and Smiles is a special passenger program of THY that enables customers to earn miles, which can be converted into award tickets and used for purchases from program partners, on flights with THY and its partner airlines.

