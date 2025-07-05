THY offers free half-day tours of iconic Turkish drama sets for transit passengers

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) is providing international transit passengers with a complimentary half-day tour of iconic filming locations from beloved Turkish historical TV dramas, offering fans a unique opportunity to explore these sets during their layovers.

Passengers with international layovers of six to 24 hours at Istanbul Airport can join one of six daily sightseeing tours as part of the airlines’ "Touristanbul" program.

Among these is a special half-day tour of Bozdağ film studios in the Beykoz district, where hit historical series were filmed.

The 200-acre studio complex is the largest in Europe and the third-largest in the world.

Visitors are taken from the airport by buses and are guided through life-size sets where they learn about Turkish history and the making of some of the iconic series.

During the tour, participants can savor some of the traditional Turkish foods, such as soup cooked over fire, rice pudding made with hand-pounded rice, and other local specialties.

They can also participate in activities such as glassmaking workshops and archery.

According to Abdullah Yormaz, THY’s tour marketing manager, nearly 3,000 travelers have joined the tour so far this year, and this number increases during the summer months, occasionally reaching up to 100 participants per day.

He noted that the tour has been especially popular with passengers from countries such as Mexico, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and across the Arab world.

Mani Krishna, a transit passenger of Indian origin working in Mexico, described the tour as a refreshing break after a long flight.

Tunisian passenger Abdulselam Arbaoui shared a similar view, praising the natural beauty of the film set and the hospitality shown.

“I love Turkish dramas. They help connect Turkish and Tunisian cultures,” he said.

Passengers can register for the tour online via THY’s website or by visiting the TourIstanbul desk at the airport.