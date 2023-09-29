Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

THE HAGUE
Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

 

A gunman dressed in combat gear and wearing a bulletproof vest went on a shooting rampage at a house and a hospital in Rotterdam Thursday, killing a 14-year-old girl, her mother and a teacher.

Dutch police said they were still investigating the motive for the twin attacks by the 32-year-old man, who also set fire to the hospital and the house.

The man first burst into a house in the Dutch port city and opened fire, killing a 39-year-old woman and seriously injuring her 14-year-old daughter, police chief Fred Westerbeke told reporters. The girl later died of her injuries.

He then moved to a classroom at the Erasmus MC university hospital, shooting dead a 46-year-old teacher before starting another fire in the facility, sparking panic.

Elite police stormed the hospital, as panicked medical staff in white coats flooded out of the building pushing patients in wheelchairs and on stretchers.

He was taken into custody shortly afterwards and chief public prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar told reporters the suspect was cooperating with police following his arrest.

"We cannot say anything about the motive of this terrible act at this time. The probe is still ongoing," said Hillenaar.

The suspect was thought to have possessed only one firearm and there is no indication he had accomplices, authorities said.

Police said the suspect, a student at the hospital, was already known to the authorities over a conviction for animal cruelty.

An investigation is underway as to whether he was a student of the teacher shot dead. Authorities believe that the woman and her daughter were close neighbours of the suspect, leading Westerbeke to suggest they were "targeted attacks".

He had earlier been described as tall, with black hair, wearing "combat-style" clothes and carrying a backpack.

"I am angry and sad," said Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, who spoke of a "black day" for his city.

"We have been shocked by a horrific incident... the emotion in the city is running high," the mayor told reporters.

'Panic and screaming'

Witnesses described the chaotic scenes around the hospital, as helicopters buzzed overhead and police snipers took up positions on the hospital roof.

"First there was a shooting on the fourth floor. Four or five shots were fired. Then a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the education centre," said a medical student quoted by RTL Nieuws, who did not give his name.

"There was a lot of panic and screaming... I didn't hear any shots, just the panic and that's what I started to act on," public broadcaster NOS cited another eyewitness as saying.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte spoke of his "great dismay" at the shootings.

"My thoughts go out to the victims of the violence, their loved ones and all those who have been hugely scared," he added in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said their hearts went out to those suffering "intense grief".

"It's unbelievable," said Rotterdam GP Matthijs van der Poel, cited on the Algemeen Dagblad website.

"Everyone is totally shocked by the events and is watching the news with horror. I'm afraid such things cannot be prevented," he said.

Rotterdam is often the scene of shootings, usually attributed to score settling by rival drug gangs.

In 2019, three people were shot dead on a tram in Utrecht, sparking a huge manhunt.

And in 2011, the country was left shocked when 24-year-old Tristan van der Vlis killed six people and wounded 10 others in a rampage at a packed shopping mall.

WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

    Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

  2. Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

    Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

  3. Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

    Three killed in twin Dutch shootings

  4. Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

    Türkiye prioritizes regional peace, security: Top security council

  5. Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

    Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report
Recommended
Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help
Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers

Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers
Separatist Karabakh regime to dissolve after Azerbaijans victory

Separatist Karabakh regime to dissolve after Azerbaijan's victory
Second Republican debate kicks off - minus frontrunner Trump

Second Republican debate kicks off - minus frontrunner Trump
US senator pleads not guilty on bribery charges

US senator pleads not guilty on bribery charges
100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy
WORLD Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish PM vows to defeat gangs, seeks military help

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Thursday to defeat criminal gangs with the military's help after a surge of violence that has killed a growing number of children and innocent victims.

ECONOMY Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye among world’s top tourism earners: Report

Türkiye was one of the world’s top 10 tourism earners in 2022, according to a recent report published by the U.N. World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), looking at the impact of the pandemic on international tourism.
SPORTS Paralympic swimmers inspiring journey documented

Paralympic swimmer's inspiring journey documented

The remarkable life story of Sümeyye Boyacı, Türkiye's pioneering female Paralympic national swimmer who clinched the title of world champion last year, has been brought to the screen in a documentary.