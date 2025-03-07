Three dead, five missing in Indonesia floods

JAKARTA
Floods and landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java killed three people and left five more missing after heavy rains inundated two dozen towns, an official said on March 7.

Torrential rains this week hit capital Jakarta and its surrounding cities, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate and authorities to use weather modification technology.

But the bad weather carried on in neighboring West Java province on March 6, hitting most parts of its Sukabumi district, damaging houses and flooding hundreds of public facilities including schools and hospitals.

At least three people, including a child, were found dead, and five people in two separate districts were still missing, according to the local disaster agency.

"The disaster was caused by extreme weather and torrential rain with high intensity that lasted for a long time," agency spokesperson Andrie Setiawan told AFP.

At least 24 towns in the district were affected by flooding and landslides, he said, adding more than 200 people had to evacuate to higher ground.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April.

Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

In January, at least 25 people died after floods and landslides hit a town in Central Java.

Around 70 people died in May last year after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.

