Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

  • November 30 2021 07:00:00

Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

EDİRNE
Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

Edirne, a northwestern province of Turkey located near the Bulgarian and Greek borders, seems to be having one of the best times of this year with its exciting social activities and tourists densely flowing into the city.

More than 25,000 people flocked to a coffee and chocolate festival held in Edirne during the weekend, bringing coffee lovers to an event where they can sip on different kinds of coffee and taste delicious chocolate products.

The event took visitors on coffee’s historical journey through time with information, activities and samples of past and present-day delicacies based on the feelings and living spaces created by coffee.

The festival also included stands of the popular coffee shops in the country, various workshops and seminars for those who want to be a barista of their own home and concerts by famous musicians.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, Kemal Soytürk, the provincial director of culture and tourism, said that the festival hosted 25,000 people, noting that daily tourists from neighboring Greece and Bulgaria also visited the festival area.

Edirne has been a top destination for thousands of Greeks and Bulgarians who flock there on the weekends for shopping, making a considerable contribution to the city’s economy. But, the sudden rate changes in the Turkish Lira against foreign currencies have increased these visits even more.

Nearly 1 million Bulgarian nationals entered Edirne from Kapıkule and Hamzabeyli Border Gates with their private vehicles and tour busses so far in 2021, according to data obtained from sources.

With the volatility in the exchange rate that led to the lira to decrease sharply, tourists started to benefit from competitive prices and meet all their needs from Turkish shops and markets by creating mobility in Edirne.

Recep Zıpkınkurt, the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Edirne, stated that the number of Bulgarian tourists reached 12,000 on weekends and that approximately 500 euros were spent per person.

Gergana Lazarova, a Bulgarian citizen who came to shop from Plovdiv, noted that everything was cheaper in Edirne compared to her country.

“We came to Edirne to shop. Everything is very cheap here. I bought coats and socks. We come here every Friday and shop,” she said, stressing that the products in the city were both high quality and cheap.

Gülçin Mehmedova, another Bulgarian citizen from Shumen, noted that prices were very reasonable.

“We’ve come a long way and got what we like. Here the products are of slightly better quality. We can say that most people in Bulgaria dress here now,” she added.

thrace,

WORLD Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  2. Historic caves on way to become tourism hub

    Historic caves on way to become tourism hub

  3. Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

    Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

  4. Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

    Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

  5. Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

    Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy
Recommended
Economic confidence skids in November

Economic confidence skids in November
Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy
Global tourism sees upturn in 3rd quarter

Global tourism sees upturn in 3rd quarter
Foreign trade deficit shrinks 40 pct in October

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 40 pct in October
Turkey’s cut flower exports rise 50 percent compared to last year

Turkey’s cut flower exports rise 50 percent compared to last year
Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan
WORLD Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Nov. 29 he was leaving the company, after steering the social network during the tumult of Donald Trump’s presidency and surviving an activist investor’s ouster bid in 2020.

ECONOMY Economic confidence skids in November

Economic confidence skids in November

Turkey’s economic confidence index posted a decline for the second month in a row this month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Mustafa Cengiz, the former chair of the Turkish football team Galatasaray, has died at the age of 71, according to a statement by the sports club.