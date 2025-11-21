Thousands of lives could have been saved: UK Covid inquiry

Thousands of lives could have been saved: UK Covid inquiry

LONDON
Thousands of lives could have been saved: UK Covid inquiry

About 23,000 deaths could have been prevented in England if the first COVID-19 lockdown had been introduced sooner at the start of the pandemic, a U.K. public inquiry has found.

The second report from an inquiry into the U.K. response to the COVID-19 pandemic criticized the government in 2020 led by Boris Johnson for a "lack of urgency" in the early days of the pandemic, adding the lockdown was "too little, too late."

Modelling shows that if the first lockdown had been imposed earlier, it could have prevented 23,000 deaths in England alone in the first wave, according to the 800-page report.

"Had the lockdown been imposed one week earlier than March 23, the evidence suggests that the number of deaths in England alone in the first wave up until July 1, 2020 would have been reduced by 48 percent," inquiry chair Heather Hallett said.

"The tempo of the response should have been increased. It was not. February 2020 was a lost month," added Hallett, a retired senior judge.

The inquiry chair also said that if restrictions had been introduced sooner, the mandatory lockdown could have been shorter, or "might not have been necessary at all."

However, the report, the second in a series from the independent inquiry, rejected claims that the government was wrong to implement the March 2020 lockdown.

"Without it, the growth in transmission would have led to an unacceptable loss of life," the report said.

The U.K. suffered one of the worst COVID-19 death tolls in Europe with more than 128,500 fatalities recorded by mid-July 2021.

UK, confession,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

    Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

  2. Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

    Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

  3. Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

    Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

  4. Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

    Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

  5. UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

    UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Recommended
Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in
Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war
Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime
UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria
Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
WORLD Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿