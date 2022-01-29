Thousands of flights canceled as Eastern US braces for winter storm

  • January 29 2022 10:36:00

Thousands of flights canceled as Eastern US braces for winter storm

NEW YORK
Thousands of flights canceled as Eastern US braces for winter storm

Thousands of flights in the United States were canceled on Jan. 29 as parts of the East Coast braced for a shellacking by a powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds.

Places in the North East, including New York and Boston, were expected to bear the brunt of the far-reaching system, which is also predicted to pummel the Mid-Atlantic.

Salt machines and snowplows were at the ready in New York, where Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was predicted, but warned that "Mother Nature has a tendency to do what she wants."
Some 3,400 flights were already canceled for Saturday traveling within, into or out of the United States, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Cancellations on Friday totaled more than 1,450.

The National Weather Service warned of "whiteout conditions and nearly impossible travel at times," along portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, with snowfall accumulations greater than a foot expected in parts of the same region.
The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency while Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency.

The storm will produce extremely cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills Saturday night into Sunday morning, the NWS said.

"Get home safely tonight, remain home over the weekend, avoid any unnecessary travel," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, singling out Long Island, New York City and the lower Hudson Valley for particularly deep snow.

The National Weather Service Eastern Region reported that the storm was expected to intensify rapidly over the next 24 hours, with pressure expected to fall around 35 millibars by Saturday evening.

This rapid intensification is sometimes referred to as a "bomb cyclone."

The blizzard comes on the heels of a similar winter storm that blanketed a swath of Eastern North America - from Georgia to Canada - just two weeks ago, cutting power to thousands of homes and also disrupting thousands of flights.

US,

WORLD Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lawyer gunned down in Istanbul

    Lawyer gunned down in Istanbul

  2. Blizzard may provide pandemic respite to Istanbul: Experts

    Blizzard may provide pandemic respite to Istanbul: Experts

  3. Turkish teacher falls victim to femicide in United States

    Turkish teacher falls victim to femicide in United States

  4. EasyJet CEO reports strong demand for Turkey

    EasyJet CEO reports strong demand for Turkey

  5. Turkey appoints new justice minister, state statistics chief

    Turkey appoints new justice minister, state statistics chief
Recommended
Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport
Biden to send troops to eastern Europe amid Ukraine diplomacy push

Biden to send troops to eastern Europe amid Ukraine diplomacy push
Turkish teacher falls victim to femicide in United States

Turkish teacher falls victim to femicide in United States
Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths
China quietly locks down area near Beijing with Olympics a week away

China quietly locks down area near Beijing with Olympics a week away
US, Germany step up pipeline warnings if Russia invades Ukraine

US, Germany step up pipeline warnings if Russia invades Ukraine
WORLD Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran condemns ’destabilizing’ attack on Baghdad airport

Iran’s foreign ministry on Jan. 29 condemned a rocket attack against Baghdad airport that took place the previous day as an act that seeks to "destabilize" Iraq.
ECONOMY TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has been picked as one of the best 20 brands showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this month.
SPORTS Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

As the cold winter conditions continue to affect Turkey, national figure skating athlete İklim Şentunalı has shown a breathtaking performance on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır located in the country’s northeast.