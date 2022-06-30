Thousands bid farewell to legendary actor

  • June 30 2022 15:07:00

Thousands bid farewell to legendary actor

ISTANBUL
Thousands bid farewell to legendary actor

Thousands of fans bid farewell to Turkish legendary actor Cüneyt Arkın, who died at the age of 85, in a funeral service held in Istanbul’s Teşvikiye Mosque.

The actor was then laid to rest in Zincirlikuyu cemetery in the Beşiktaş district on June 30.

Early on June 30, a ceremony was held in Atatürk Cultural Center, one of the metropolis’ iconic art centers.

“Cüneyt Arkın will always be remembered,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the country’s culture and tourism minister said at the ceremony.

“We will set a special place inside the Atlas Cinema Hall [an iconic cinema hall in the Beyoğlu district] devoted to Arkın,” the minister noted and added: “The belongings to be put inside that place will be selected by his family.”

“He was the hero of three generations in Türkiye,” Istanbul’s governor Ali Yerlikaya stated in his speech.

While addressing the crowd, his son, Kaan Polat Cüreklibatır, said that Arkın did not die. “This is not death. This is im-mortality that comes by death. What we have to do from now on is to introduce him to the new generations,” he expressed.

His other son, Murat Arkın thanked all those who came to the ceremony and the funeral service. “I see that our family is much bigger than I thought,” he said.

Making a call to all his father’s beloveds not to cry, he said, “Men like him deserve epics, not mourning.”

Cüneyt Arkın, whose real name was Fahrettin Cüreklibatır was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in the Alpu district of Eskişehir province.

He graduated from Istanbul Medical School in 1961 and worked as a doctor. When he was doing his military service in Eskişehir as a reserve officer, he caught the attention of a famous Turkish director Halit Refiğ.

In 1963, with the offer from Halit Refiğ, he started working as an actor and acted in at least 30 films over the next two years.

The fight scene in his film “Gurbet Kuşları” in 1964 was a turning point in Arkın’s career. He started focusing on action films at the suggestion of Refiğ, after playing emotional and romantic characters.

actors,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan’s lifting NATO veto not a surprise: CHP

Erdoğan’s lifting NATO veto not a surprise: CHP
MOST POPULAR

  1. Country to experience blistering heat, warns expert

    Country to experience blistering heat, warns expert

  2. Biden says US ’should sell’ F-16s to Türkiye

    Biden says US ’should sell’ F-16s to Türkiye

  3. Turkish Parliament to go to recess

    Turkish Parliament to go to recess

  4. Byzantines cast spells with dolphin oil, says expert

    Byzantines cast spells with dolphin oil, says expert

  5. Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader

    Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader
Recommended
Early human ancestors one million years older than thought

Early human ancestors one million years older than thought
With ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard revisits Thai cave rescue

With ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard revisits Thai cave rescue
Jewel thieves in brazen Dutch art fair heist

Jewel thieves in brazen Dutch art fair heist
Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram live

Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram live
Photos of Ottoman Empire’s first radiotelegraph station come to light

Photos of Ottoman Empire’s first radiotelegraph station come to light
DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy
WORLD Maximum life term for sole surviving Paris 2015 attacker

Maximum life term for sole surviving Paris 2015 attacker

The sole surviving member of an ISIL terror cell that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015 was handed a whole-life sentence on Wednesday at the end of a trial that aimed to draw a line under the worst peace-time atrocity in modern French history.

ECONOMY Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister

Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has stated that public finance continues to be one of the strongest elements of the Turkish economy despite all the negative developments in the world, and that the government has never and will never compromise on fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.