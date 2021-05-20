Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large

  • May 20 2021 07:00:00

Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large

ISTANBUL
Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large

Faruk Fatih Özer, the founder and CEO of Thodex, has remained the sole suspect on the run in the judicial investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Rana Azap, an accountant who worked for Koineks, the company behind the Thodex exchange platform, surrendered to the police in Istanbul on May 18 after she was identified as a suspect, according to a Demirören News Agency report.

While denying any wrongdoing during her work, she alleged that her fiancee also lost access to his Dogecoin account of 50,000 Turkish Liras (nearly $6,000) on the Thodex network after it went off abruptly on April 19.

She was released by a court in Istanbul under judicial control.

A software developer was also briefly detained and released after interrogations at the anti-cybercrime police unit and a prosecution office on May 18.

In total, six suspects, including Özer’s sister and brother, have been arrested. Other 36 suspects were released pending trial.

The wife of Özer’s older brother, Zuhal Özer, was also detained yesterday in the Aegean resort town of Kuşadası.

Özer fled to Albania after the Thodex website abruptly went offline on April 19, effectively preventing access to nearly 400,000 customer accounts.

He is believed to have transferred cryptocurrency assets worth $108 million to unknown accounts, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

İlker Baş, the founder of another Turkish cryptocurrency platform called Vebitcoin, his wife and two employees were also arrested after the platform halted its operations on April 23. Baş was accused of making fraudulent XRP altcoin transactions worth over $24 million from customer accounts to other accounts in a month.

The Central Bank’s ban on using cryptocurrencies for making payments, which was introduced in response to claims that such transactions are too risky, took effect on April 30.

On May 4, Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) released a guide for crypto asset service providers. Under the guidelines, crypto exchange platforms are entitled to verify the identities of subscribers, to report suspicious transactions and high-volume trading.

Bitcoin, Economy,

ECONOMY Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large

Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large
MOST POPULAR

  1. Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

    Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

  2. Erdoğan is not anti-Semitic: Turkish Jews

    Erdoğan is not anti-Semitic: Turkish Jews

  3. Humanity is being killed in Gaza, Palestine: Erdoğan

    Humanity is being killed in Gaza, Palestine: Erdoğan

  4. NASA Earth Day post increases interest for Turkish tourism hotspot

    NASA Earth Day post increases interest for Turkish tourism hotspot

  5. Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

    Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
Recommended
Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company

Red Bull sues Turkey’s local soda company
Turkish, Swedish export agencies ink reassurance deal

Turkish, Swedish export agencies ink reassurance deal
ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle
Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $140.8 bln

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $140.8 bln
Turkeys unemployment rate at 12.9% in Q1

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12.9% in Q1
Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

Radical change needed to reach net zero emissions: IEA

WORLD EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

EU member states agreed on May 19 to reopen the bloc’s borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.
ECONOMY Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large

Thodex founder becomes sole suspect at large

Faruk Fatih Özer, the founder and CEO of Thodex, has remained the sole suspect on the run in the judicial investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange platform.
SPORTS Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on May 18 to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.