Third-quarter growth data to be released

Third-quarter growth data to be released

ISTANBUL
Third-quarter growth data to be released

The GDP growth data for the third quarter, as well as foreign trade statistics and the economic confidence index, will be released later this week.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will announce the growth data for the July-September period on Nov. 30.

The Turkish economy expanded by 7.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter after growing 7.5 percent in the three months through March. The quarterly growth accelerated from 0.7 percent in the first quarter to 2.1 percent in the April-June period.

The government expects a GDP growth of 5 percent this year and next. It forecasts 5.5 percent growth rates for 2023 and 2024.

Last week, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) upgraded its economic growth forecast for the Turkish economy for 2022 to 3.7 percent from a previous 3.3 percent.

TÜİK will also release the foreign trade statistics for October on Nov. 29. The authority reported last month that Türkiye’s exports grew by 9.2 percent year-on-year to $22.6 billion, while imports rose by 38 percent to $32.2 billion. The foreign trade gap widened more than 268 percent from October 2021 to $9.6 billion.

In January-September, exports amounted to $118 billion, up 17 percent. Imports rose 40 percent to $271 billion, bringing the foreign trade deficit to $83 billion, rising 156 percent from a year ago.

The economic confidence index for November will also be released later this week. The index, which remained unchanged in September, advanced 3 percent month-on-month to 97.1 in October.

WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police
MOST POPULAR

  1. A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

    A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

  2. Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

    Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

  3. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  4. Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

    Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

  5. Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

    Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Recommended
China pledges $100 mn to Cuba, discusses new debt terms: minister

China pledges $100 mn to Cuba, discusses new debt terms: minister
US bans Huawei, ZTE telecoms gear over security risk

US bans Huawei, ZTE telecoms gear over security risk
Inflation reached its peak, says finance minister

Inflation reached its peak, says finance minister
‘Daily rental pushing up rents in Istanbuls housing market’

‘Daily rental pushing up rents in Istanbul's housing market’
Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports
THY’s operating profit highest in Europe: Data

THY’s operating profit highest in Europe: Data
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

The problems at a laboratory in Bulgaria that inspects Türkiye exports to European countries are causing long delays for trucks at the common border, impacting the local fruit and vegetable exporting companies.

SPORTS Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

World number three and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a final round challenge and electrical storms to win the Australian PGA Championships for a third time on Nov. 27 by three strokes.