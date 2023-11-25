Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season

Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season

NEW YORK
Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season

Beloved characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants soared through the skies above New York City on Nov. 23 and bands marched along the streets below as the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushered in the holiday season.

The parade started on Manhattan's Upper West Side making its way alongside Central Park in front of big crowds and a national television audience before ending in front of Macy's flagship store on 34th Street.

Among the big names performing is Cher, who just released her first Christmas album. The Oscar- Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner has a prime spot performing just before the arrival of Santa Claus, which marks the end of the parade.

Other celebrities and musical groups taking part include Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke. The parade also includes performances from the casts of some Broadway shows.

New balloons debuting this year include Leo the lizard, a character from a Netflix film, who is more than 12.5 meters tall, as well as ones that have been there before like SpongeBob, coming in at 13.4 meters.

Some characters, like Snoopy, have been in the parade for many years, but this year's balloon is a new Beagle Scout Snoopy version, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his first appearance in the Peanuts comics.

The parade isn't just about what's going on in the skies, though. At street level, the procession includes more than two dozen floats, interspersed with marching bands from around the country and a number of clown crews among the 8,000 people participating, organizers said.

Thousands lined the streets in coats on a chilly, sunny morning. Children were on the shoulders of their parents, shouting as characters like Bluey and Big Bird from Sesame Street passed by.

This is the 97th time the parade has been held since 1924. The broadcast is hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from “Today” and airs on NBC.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

    Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

  2. Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

    Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

  3. Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

    Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

  4. Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

    Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary

  5. Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season

    Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season
Recommended
Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024

Venice to launch tourist tickets in 2024
Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua

Miss Universe title win exposes deep political divide in Nicaragua
Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion

Countdown starts for Istanbul Orchestra’Sion
Halide Edip Adıvars painting turned into documentary

Halide Edip Adıvar's painting turned into documentary
Rare Russian books stolen from European libraries

Rare Russian books stolen from European libraries
UK sci-fi hit Doctor Who celebrates 60th anniversary

UK sci-fi hit 'Doctor Who' celebrates 60th anniversary
WORLD Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriends murder

Olympic runner Pistorius granted parole over girlfriend's murder

South Africa's ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison in January after he was granted parole on Friday, a decade after he shot dead his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in a crime that gripped the world, prison authorities said.
ECONOMY Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, Spain must tackle debt: IMF chief

Italy, France, and Spain must do more to tackle rising debt and deficit levels, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told European media, flagging "very modest" European growth in the post-COVID climate.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.