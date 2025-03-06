Texhibition Istanbul unites textile industry with art

ISTANBUL
Dr. Seval Özcan

Texhibition Istanbul, Europe’s largest fabric, yarn, and textile accessories fair, is being held at the Istanbul Exhibition Center, bringing together the world’s textile manufacturers and the fabric and yarn industry.

Fabrics and materials, which play a key role in shaping trends, influence not only the fashion world but also various sectors, from furniture to art, cinema to architecture. With its trend area showcasing the latest developments in the fashion industry, Texhibition Istanbul serves as a source of inspiration for many industries.

Academic painter Dr. Seval Özcan is participating in Texhibition Fair with her artwork "No. 1: DOT."

Speaking about the piece, Özcan said, "No. 1: DOT is a work that explores the concepts of connectivity, wholeness, and curiosity. Everything derives its meaning from the network it belongs to. It is essential to examine the relationship between the parts and the whole, as well as the whole’s connection with its parts. In this piece, wholeness and connectivity shape the parts. The infinity of the dot is emphasized. There are gaps on the surface of the artwork, and these gaps are the essence of everything. Within them, the frequency of vibration changes. The artist expresses a sense of enthusiasm, as if longing to reclaim the colorful world she once lost."

Özcan also added, "The gaps represent stepping out of emotions felt within, a moment to breathe. The Çintemani motif has been incorporated into the piece with symbolic depth."

The fair and the artwork can be visited until March 7.

