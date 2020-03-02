Terrorists attack vehicle carrying officials near Turkish border

  • March 02 2020 11:26:00

AĞRI
DHA Photo

A rocket hit an armored vehicle carrying Turkish customs personnel in an attack near the border with Iran, killing one person and injuring others, Turkish officials said, adding that clashes were underway in the area.

The terror attack occurred in the Gürbulak district, 3 kilometers from Turkey's border gate with Iran.

Search and rescue teams have reached the site which has been cordoned off.

The rocket struck the vehicle's front wheel around 8.50 a.m. local time (0550GMT) on March 2, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter. He said "the terrorists were followed and cornered", but did not specify who the attackers were believed to be.

Shortly after, Turkish Trade Minister Rushar Pekcan said one of the customs agents had been killed in the attack.

The vehicle was near a parking lot for freight trucks, hospital and security sources said. Several ambulances, security teams and search and rescue personnel were sent to the area.

Earlier this month, Turkey closed its land and air borders with Iran over an outbreak of the new coronavirus. On Feb. 28, Iran announced nationwide school closures as the death toll from the outbreak rose to 34.

Ağrı,

