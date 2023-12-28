TEPCO's operational ban lifted

TEPCO's operational ban lifted

TOKYO
TEPCOs operational ban lifted

Japanese nuclear safety regulators lifted an operational ban yesterday imposed on Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, the operator behind the Fukushima plant that ended in disaster, allowing the company to resume preparations for restarting a separate plant after more than 10 years.

At its weekly meeting, the Nuclear Regulation Authority formally lifted the more than two-year ban imposed on the TEPCO over its lax safety measures, saying a series of inspections and meetings with company officials has shown sufficient improvement.

The decision removes an order that prohibited TEPCO from transporting new fuel into the plant or placing it into reactors, a necessary step for restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa's reactors.

The plant on Japan's northern coast of Niigata is TEPCO's only workable nuclear power plant since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami put its Fukushima Daiichi plant out of operation.

Now the company is burdened with the growing cost of decommissioning the Fukushima plant and compensating disaster-hit residents.

The NRA slapped an unprecedented ban on the operator in April 2021 after revelations of a series of sloppy anti-terrorism measures at TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the world's largest nuclear power complex housing seven reactors.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant was partially damaged in a 2007 earthquake, causing distrust among local municipalities.

The March 2011 disaster caused stoppages of all 54 reactors Japan used to have before the Fukushima disaster, and prompted utility operators to decommission many of them due to additional safety costs, bringing the number of usable reactors to 33 today.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

    Minimum wage hiked by 49 percent for 2024

  2. US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

    US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

  3. Israel presses on with intensified attacks as Gaza death toll soars

    Israel presses on with intensified attacks as Gaza death toll soars

  4. New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

    New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

  5. Gaza population in 'grave peril', says WHO

    Gaza population in 'grave peril', says WHO
Recommended
New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash
Apple wins watch ban pause in US patent feud

Apple wins watch ban pause in US patent feud
Homelessness soars in rural England as living costs hit poor

Homelessness soars in rural England as living costs hit poor
Apple seeks ways to get its watches back on shelves

Apple seeks ways to get its watches back on shelves
Milei to lay off 5,000 gov’t employees

Milei to lay off 5,000 gov’t employees
Hotel occupancy at nearly 100 pct in some Aegean resorts

Hotel occupancy at nearly 100 pct in some Aegean resorts
WORLD US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

US releases final package of authorized military aid for Ukraine

The U.S. government on Wednesday announced what it said was the last remaining package of weapons available for Ukraine under existing authorization, with Congress now needing to decide whether to keep supporting Kiev's battle against Russian invasion.
ECONOMY New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft in copyright clash

The New York Times sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft in a U.S. court on Wednesday, alleging that the companies' powerful AI models used millions of articles for training without permission.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.