Tensions flare as Algeria asks 12 French officials to leave

PARIS

Fresh tensions flared between France and Algeria on Monday as the French Foreign Minister said its former colony had asked 12 French officials to leave in 48 hours.

The announcement was linked to the arrest of three Algerian nationals in France, said Jean-Noel Barrot.

For decades, ties between France and Algeria have gone through diplomatic upheavals. Monday’s announcement comes at a delicate time in relations and shows up difficulties in repairing ties.

"I am asking Algerian authorities to abandon these expulsion measures," Barrot said, adding: "If the decision to send back our officials is maintained, we will have no other choice but to respond immediately."

The 12 include some members of the French interior ministry, a diplomatic source told AFP.

Barrot had visited Algeria earlier this month on a fence-mending trip after months of tensions that had brought the two countries to the brink of a diplomatic breakdown.

After a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during the visit, Barrot said that both countries wanted to "rebuild a partnership of equals."

On April 11, French prosecutors indicted three Algerians, including a consular official, on suspicion of involvement in the 2024 abduction of an opponent of the Algerian regime, Amir Boukhors, in a Paris suburb.

The men, who are also being prosecuted for "terrorist" conspiracy, were placed in pre-trial detention.