Temple once sacred to three religions to be opened to worship after restoration

  • November 21 2020 07:00:00

Temple once sacred to three religions to be opened to worship after restoration

ISTANBUL
Temple once sacred to three religions to be opened to worship after restoration

A 1,600-year-old site, which served as a synagogue, church and a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul, is undergoing restoration and will be opened once it returns to its former glory.

Lala Hayrettin Bey Mosque, which is believed to have been built in 400 AD and is considered one of the oldest places of worship in Istanbul, is planned to be opened to worship in 2021 after restoration works.

The marvel, which was built as a synagogue by a Jewish shopkeeper who was a coppersmith with the permission of a Roman emperor, remained idle for a while after it was attacked by Christian residents of the city at the time.

Explaining the historical features of the building, Erhan Sarışın, the chairman of the Istanbul Environment, Culture and Historical Artifacts Protection Association (İSTED), said that the temple was converted into a church by the Byzantines between 400 and 450 years.

Sarışın noted that with the arrival of sacred relics of the Virgin Mary and the construction of two more churches near the site, it was turned into a temple complex and it hosted Christian pilgrims from time to time.

“After Hagia Sophia was damaged in a great rebellion in 532, the patriarchate moved to this church. This place has served as the center of [Orthodox] Christians for five years,” he said.

Explaining that the church had survived until the 1200’s, but was greatly damaged by the Latin invasion, Sarışın stressed that the sacred relics in the church were taken to Rome with the invasion.

Sarışın said that the church also served as a center for Catholic Christians for a period.

Saying that the church building, which was in ruins, was converted into a mosque by Lala Hayrettin Pasha in the 1480s, he emphasized that the mosque is an significant historical feature due to the presence of the most important manuscripts of the Quran.

Explaining that the temple was closed following the law enacted in 1935 regarding the closure of unneeded mosques and the minaret and roof tiles were sold by the administration of the period in 1937, the academic noted that the mosque was in ruins until today.

“When we found this place in 2018, there were 10 trucks of garbage in it,” he said, pointing out that after the contributions of a generous businessperson and one year of cleaning, project and restoration works, it has reached its final shape.

“There is a tomb belonging to the priests of the period in a tunnel leading to the floor of the temple. It goes down here by stairs. Unfortunately, these graves were also destroyed by treasure hunters for a while by illegal excavations,” Sarışın noted.

Lala Hayrettin Mosque, whose restoration continues, is planned to be opened to worship in 2021.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

    Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

  2. EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

    EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

  3. Edirne’s fried liver aims to enter UNESCO list

    Edirne’s fried liver aims to enter UNESCO list

  4. Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

    Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

  5. Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers

    Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers
Recommended
Operas Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

Opera's Domingo denies abusing power, seeks to clear name

Moliere’s play staged for 600th time in Istanbul

Moliere’s play staged for 600th time in Istanbul
Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery

Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery
All territory once held by ISIL retaken: Trump

All territory once held by ISIL retaken: Trump

WORLD Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Nov. 19 became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department in a major policy shift announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel.”

ECONOMY Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions

Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions

Turkey will increase the "operational competencies" of all financial and relevant institutions, the country's new treasury and finance minister pledged on Nov. 20. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

A 23-year-old Turkish swimmer, Emre Sakçı, who has accomplished success by breaking various European records in the International Swimming League in Budapest was made possible due to his decision to receive training in Turkey right from the beginning of his career despite getting the chance to go abroad, coach Türker Oktay said on Nov. 19.