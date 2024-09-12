Temple of Goddess Hecate rebuilt

Temple of Goddess Hecate rebuilt

MUĞLA
Temple of Goddess Hecate rebuilt

Restoration work is being carried out at the 2,100-year-old Temple of Hecate in Lagina, a center of ancient pagan beliefs located in the southwestern province of Muğla.

Situated in the Yatağan district, the temple is dedicated to Hecate — the classical goddess of crossroads, doors, night, magic, witchcraft, and ghosts — and is currently being rebuilt. The upper structure of the columns surrounding the naos, the temple’s most sacred area, is being reerected.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu news agency, Professor Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina excavations, said they are conducting excavation, restoration and drawing work at Lagina throughout the year.

Söğüt emphasized that Lagina, one of the two religious centers of the ancient city of Stratonikeia, is significant due to its temple dedicated to the ancient goddess Hecate. He noted that this is the largest known sacred area from the ancient period dedicated to the goddess.

“This is one of the first places where the Ottoman archaeologist Osman Hamdi Bey excavated in Western Anatolia in the Ottoman era. He worked here on behalf of the Ottoman Empire in 1891-1892. We are conducting both excavation and drawing works at the temple and also performing temporary anastylosis [the reconstruction of a structure from blocks discovered during excavations, without adding any new elements] related to the upper structure of the temple. We have reached a better understanding of the ancient architecture and the ongoing processes of such an important cultural center," Söğüt said.

He noted that as blocks from the temple dating back 2,100 years are discovered, they are carefully placed back in their original positions.

Söğüt added that these works involve reassembling blocks from the naos and the surrounding columns, known as the peristasis.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fiat 500 electric production pauses for one month

Fiat 500 electric production pauses for one month
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel intelligence unit chief quits over October 7 failure

    Israel intelligence unit chief quits over October 7 failure

  2. Fiat 500 electric production pauses for one month

    Fiat 500 electric production pauses for one month

  3. Tourism rebounds but remains vulnerable to ‘health threats’

    Tourism rebounds but remains vulnerable to ‘health threats’

  4. Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

    Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

  5. Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show

    Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show
Recommended
Van Gogh Sunflowers brought together in London show

Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show
A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated

A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated
Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home

Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home
Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species

Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species
Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Awards, ties Beyonce’s record

Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Awards, ties Beyonce’s record
Sound of Europe Festival in three cities

Sound of Europe Festival in three cities
WORLD Climate ambitions face headwinds as EU changes guard

Climate ambitions face headwinds as EU changes guard

What does the future hold for EU climate policies? Next week's unveiling of the new European Commission will be watched closely for clues—at a time when defending the environment has slipped down the list of priorities in Brussels.
ECONOMY Fiat 500 electric production pauses for one month

Fiat 500 electric production pauses for one month

Carmaker Stellantis has said it would halt production of the electric version of its emblematic Fiat 500 in Italy due to weak demand, a move that comes as EV sales have slowed in Europe.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿