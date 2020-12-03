Tech, R&D-based defense policies to continue, says Turkey

  • December 03 2020 08:55:34

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee on Dec. 2 stressed that the technology-oriented and research-and-development-based defense industry policies would continue gaining speed.

Gathering under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the committee made decisions on the country's indigenous military systems, including missiles, weapons and various platforms, according to a press release issued by the Directorate of Communications.

The defense industry has been continuing its work despite the pandemic, the committee stressed.

Top officials took part in the meeting, including Vice President Fuat Oktay, as well as various government ministers and Ismail Demir, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries.

