Taylor Swift announces '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift announces '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'

LOS ANGELES
Taylor Swift announces 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour Wednesday night in Los Angeles in a big way, announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, including an abridged take on “Bad Blood,” the pop superstar approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she had been working on something big.

“Instead of just, like, telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you,” she told the crowd as the screen illuminated behind her. “'1989 (Taylor’s Version)' available Oct. 27!” she cheered, pointing out that she was revealing this on the eighth month of the year and the ninth day — a numerical clue.

Then she launched into a surprise performance of the ascendant “1989” track “New Romantics” and the “Reputation”-era piano ballad “New Year's Day” for the first time during her world tour.

Just last month, Swift released her re-recording of “Speak Now” and soon claimed the record for the woman with the most No. 1 albums in history. The “Taylor's Version” projects were sparked by music manager Scooter Braun's purchase and subsequent sale of her early catalog.

Beyond the breaking news, across more than three-and-a-half hours at SoFi Stadium, Swift offered fans a bevy of career-spanning tracks — less a greatest hits collection, and more a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy.

WORLD Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
LATEST NEWS

  1. Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

    Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

  2. Survivors of Maui's wildfires return home to blackened ruins 

    Survivors of Maui's wildfires return home to blackened ruins 

  3. Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea

    Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea

  4. UK economy grows in second quarter

    UK economy grows in second quarter

  5. Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on X

    Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on X
Recommended
Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes

Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes
Educators seek to ChatGPT-proof assignments

Educators seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
Egypt dig unearths 41 mln-year-old whale in desert

Egypt dig unearths 41 mln-year-old whale in desert
Ukraine theater stages actors tales of Russian occupation

Ukraine theater stages actors' tales of Russian occupation
Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend

Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend

Cause of death determined for grandson of Robert De Niro

Cause of death determined for grandson of Robert De Niro
WORLD Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

Thousands of Niger coup supporters took to the streets on Friday to protest against plans by West African nations to deploy a military force to the country, as a key regional meeting on a possible intervention was scrapped.
ECONOMY UK economy grows in second quarter

UK economy grows in second quarter

Britain's economy expanded slightly over the second quarter thanks to strong output in June and despite inflation remaining high, official data showed on Aug. 11.

SPORTS New Süper Lig season kicks off with new faces

New Süper Lig season kicks off with new faces

Sports fans' yearning for football will come to an end this weekend with the start of the new Trendyol Süper Lig season.