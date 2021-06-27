Talks on Cyprus issue can start with recognition of equal status: Tatar

  • June 27 2021 10:08:00

LEFKOŞA-Anadolu Agency
Talks on Cyprus issue can start with recognition of equal status: Tatar

Official negotiations on the Cyprus issue can start only after the recognition of the sovereign equality of the Turkish side, the Turkish Cypriot president said on June 26.

Ersin Tatar said he reiterated the necessity of acceptance of equal international status during a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Tatar told reporters following his return from Brussels that he had a "beneficial" and "sincere" meeting with Guterres.

He said Guterres will evaluate if there will be a second 5+1 meeting in Geneva after meetings in New York in September.

"It is out of the question for us to go directly to official negotiations," he added.

The unofficial first 5+1 meeting – with both sides of the island, guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K., and the UN – was held in Geneva from April 27 – 29 but no common ground was found to begin the negotiations process.

Guterres suggested that the process "could be accelerated and handled more seriously" with the appointment of a special representative for the process, said Tatar, adding his country will consider the suggestion.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island’s Turks and Ankara’s intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the guarantor countries.

The death toll from the partial collapse of a Florida high-rise apartment building rose to five on June 26 as officials continued to hold out hope for survivors, following the release of an engineering report from three years ago that warned of "major structural damage."
Turkish Airlines has now reached over 1,000 flights a day for the first time since COVID-19 struck, thanks to its successful performance during the current normalization period, the national flag carrier announced on June 26. 
Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.