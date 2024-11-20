Taliban clearing 'un-Islamic' books from shelves

This photograph taken on Nov. 12, 2024 shows Taliban authorities personnel evaluating books imported from Iran to Afghanistan at a customs warehouse in Herat.

Checking imported books, removing texts from libraries and distributing lists of banned titles – Taliban authorities are working to remove "un-Islamic" and anti-government literature from circulation.

The efforts are led by a commission established under the Ministry of Information and Culture soon after the Taliban swept to power in 2021 and implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or sharia.

In October, the ministry announced the commission had identified 400 books "that conflicted with Islamic and Afghan values, most of which have been collected from the markets."

The department in charge of publishing has distributed copies of the Qur'an and other Islamic texts to replace seized books, the ministry statement said.

The ministry has not provided figures for the number of removed books, but two sources, a publisher in Kabul and a government employee, said texts had been collected in the first year of Taliban rule and again in recent months.

"There is a lot of censorship. It is very difficult to work, and fear has spread everywhere," the Kabul publisher told AFP.

Books were also restricted under the previous foreign-backed government ousted by the Taliban, he said.

But "there was no fear, one could say whatever he or she wanted to say," he added.

"Whether or not we could make any change, we could raise our voices."

AFP received a list of five of the banned titles from an Information Ministry official.

It includes "Jesus the Son of Man" by renowned Lebanese-American author Khalil Gibran, for containing "blasphemous expressions," and the "counterculture" novel "Twilight of the Eastern Gods" by Albanian author Ismail Kadare.

"Afghanistan and the Region: A West Asian Perspective" by Mirwais Balkhi, an education minister under the former government, was also banned for "negative propaganda."

