Syria's top religious body bans revenge killings

DAMASCUS
Syria’s Supreme Fatwa Council has issued a landmark religious edict condemning extrajudicial killings and revenge attacks, calling instead for the rule of law to prevail as the war-torn nation grapples with a fragile peace.

The fatwa underlined the sanctity of Syrian citizens' blood, property and honor, and warned that inciting acts of revenge “fuels the flames of sedition and threatens societal peace.”

The announcement on June 6 comes amid ongoing tension in Syria, where sectarian divisions and armed groups loyal to the former regime of Bashar al-Assad continue to threaten security. Since May, at least 157 civilians — including 20 children — have been killed in extrajudicial incidents, according to human rights groups.

The fatwa called on individuals to seek resolution through the judiciary and relevant authorities, rather than taking justice into their own hands. It also urged officials to expedite legal proceedings and remove judges who had previously served under the Assad regime and were “used as tools to oppress the people.”

The ruling was welcomed by U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack. "Great first steps for a new Syrian Government on the move towards a new Syria," he posted on X.

Earlier last week, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree reinstating judges who had defected during Assad’s rule — a gesture seen as part of a broader judicial reform initiative.

The Justice Ministry said the decree represents a significant step toward restoring justice and recognizing those who opposed the previous regime in support of the Syrian people. The measure followed a joint proposal by the ministry and the Supreme Judicial Council.

The developments mark a growing effort by the new Syrian leadership to assert state control, rebuild trust in public institutions and distance itself from the abuses of the past.

