Syria's conference declares all non-state armed groups 'outlawed'

Syria's National Dialogue Conference has declared that all armed groups operating outside the country's official military structures are considered "outlawed."

This was widely interpreted as a reference to the YPG, the U.S.-backed offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, as well as other factions that have refused to disarm since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The conference’s final declaration emphasized "the state's monopoly on weapons, the establishment of a professional national army and the classification of any armed formations outside official institutions as unlawful."

A closing statement, which is expected to be advisory rather than legally binding, included 18 key points. These will serve as a framework for restructuring state institutions, covering aspects of Syria's political landscape, economy, defense policy, and civil rights.

 The statement also rejected "all forms of discrimination based on race, religion or sect" and emphasized "the principle of equal opportunities.

Representatives of the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which controls large areas in the north and northeast of the country, criticized their exclusion from the event.

In a statement following the event, the terror group rejected the decisions of the conference. The YPG stated that it would "not be part of" implementing the conference's recommendations, arguing that the event "does not represent the Syrian people. 

 Israeli strikes

The conference also called on Israel to halt its military operations in Syria. However, the Israeli army carried out air strikes targeting military sites containing weapons in southern Syria less than a day after the conference.

At least two people were killed by a strike on one of the sites, the headquarters of a military unit southwest of Damascus, a war monitor said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strikes, warning that “any attempt by Syrian regime forces and the country’s terrorist organizations to establish themselves in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire.”

“The message is clear: We will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon.”

The latest strikes came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that southern Syria must be completely demilitarized, warning that Israel would not accept the presence of the forces of the new Syrian Islamist-led government near its territory.

