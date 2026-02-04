Syrian security forces start entering Qamishli as part of agreement with YPG

DAMASCUS

Syrian security forces began entering the city of Qamishli in the countryside of Hasakah province on Tuesday under a ceasefire and phase integration agreement with the YPG.

The SANA news agency said a convoy of Internal Security Forces has begun entering Qamishli city in the country’s northeast.

According to an Anadolu reporter, residents of the city welcomed the 20-vehicle security convoy and nearly 100 security personnel as they moved into the area.

Syria’s Interior Ministry said earlier that its security forces were on alert to enter the city under the agreement reached with the YPG.

On Friday, the Syrian government said that it had reached a “comprehensive agreement” with the YPG that ends the state of division in the country and lays the groundwork for a new phase of full integration.

The latest agreement with the YPG, concerning the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and the integration of military forces, complements the agreement signed on Jan. 18.

On Jan. 18, the Syrian government and the YPG signed an agreement calling for a ceasefire and the integration of the group’s members and institutions into the Syrian state, but the group continued to commit violations described by the government as a “serious escalation.”

The agreement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, during which it regained large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the YPG of an agreement it signed with the government in March 2025.