Syrian leader visits Germany to talk war, recovery, refugees

Syrian leader visits Germany to talk war, recovery, refugees

BERLIN
Syrian leader visits Germany to talk war, recovery, refugees

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, right, receives President of the Syrian transitional government Ahmed al-Sharaa, at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 30, 2026

Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on March 30, as he began a visit to Berlin for talks on the Middle East war, rebuilding his country and the return of refugees.

Sharaa, on his first trip to Germany since ousting his country's longtime leader Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, was also later due to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Europe's top economy is home to the largest Syrian diaspora in the European Union at more than a million, many of whom arrived during the peak of the migrant influx in 2015-2016.

Sharaa has managed to build relations with Western governments and made several overseas trips, including to the United States, France and Russia.

As a result, many international sanctions on Syria have been lifted to help the country rebuild after a bloody 14-year civil war.

"We want to put this difficult time behind us and now catch up with the rest of the world," Sharaa told a foreign ministry forum in Berlin, according to the German translation of his speech.

He pointed to investment opportunities in Syria's energy, transport and tourism sectors, describing his homeland as very diverse and with "a great wealth of people.”

"We stand with Syria," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, pledging to support reconstruction efforts. "The Syrians deserve a chance, and we want to help ensure that this opportunity is well utilized."

Sharaa also suggested that he would like to see some of the Syrians who fled to Germany return to help with reconstruction.

"These are Syrians who have studied at German universities, acquired German expertise, and are now working in German companies," he said. "Through investments in Syria, they can then bring this expertise back to Syria."

Merz, a conservative who took power last May, has stepped up a drive to limit irregular immigration as he seeks to counter the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

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