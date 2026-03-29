Syrian president to head to Germany, UK for first time since assuming power

Syrian president to head to Germany, UK for first time since assuming power

DAMASCUS
Syrian president to head to Germany, UK for first time since assuming power

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will head to Germany and Britain next week, his first visit to the two countries since assuming power, his office announced on March 28.

The official SANA news agency said Sharaa would pay an official visit to both Germany and the United Kingdom on March 30 and 31 and he will meet "senior officials in both countries to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations.”

A German government spokesman said on March 27 confirmed that Sharaa will visit the country for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Berlin said the talks would address economic stability in Syria, reconstruction, energy, strengthening bilateral economic relations, as well as Syria's reintegration into the international financial system and the issue of the return of Syrians residing in Germany.

The visit comes in the context of a gradual opening between Damascus and European capitals since the ouster of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Germany reopened its embassy in Damascus in March 2025, while Syria opened a consulate in Bonn last month.

Germany is home to around a million Syrians, many of whom arrived during the huge influx of refugees that peaked in 2015 under former chancellor Angela Merkel.

But with the overthrow of Assad and the end of the country's civil war, some voices in Germany have started urging them to go back home.

As for the U.K., Sharaa's visit comes after London announced in July 2025 the resumption of diplomatic relations with Syria following a visit by Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Damascus, the first visit by a British minister in 14 years.

The British government said at the time that its engagement with Damascus was aimed at supporting the political transition, assisting economic recovery, countering the Islamic State group, reducing illegal migration, and addressing the issue of chemical weapons.

Sharaa had visited France in May 2025 on his first European trip since assuming power, where he was received by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

His current tour comes as he works to keep Syria, ravaged by 14 years of war, insulated from the repercussions of the conflict in the Middle East.

 

Ahmed al-Sharaa,

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