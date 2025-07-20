Cautious calm in southern Syria as fragile ceasefire holds

Cautious calm in southern Syria as fragile ceasefire holds

DAMASCUS
Cautious calm in southern Syria as fragile ceasefire holds

Calm appeared to have returned to southern Syria's Sweida province on July 20, armed Bedouin clans withdrew from the Druze heartland under a fragile ceasefire brokered following over a week of clashes.

All parties in Syria have agreed to pause violence as of 5 p.m. Damascus time on July 20, the U.S. special envoy for Syria announced.

"All parties have navigated to a pause and cessation of hostilities," Tom Barrack wrote on X.

The envoy said containing escalating hostilities requires an agreement to pause violence, protect civilians, allow humanitarian access, and step back from danger.

“The next foundation stone on a path to inclusion, and lasting de-escalation, is a complete exchange of hostages and detainees, the logistics of which are in process,” he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that since around midnight, "Sweida has been experiencing a cautious calm," adding government security forces had blocked roads leading to the province to prevent tribal fighters from heading there.

Sectarian clashes that erupted on July 13 between the Druze and Bedouin rivals drew in the government, Israel and armed tribes from other parts of Syria, killing more than 1,000 people according to the Observatory.

President Ahmad al-Sharaa on July 19 announced a ceasefire in Sweida and renewed his pledge to protect Syria's ethnic and religious minorities.

The Interior Ministry said overnight that Sweida city was "evacuated of all tribal fighters, and clashes within the city's neighborhoods were halted.”

A spokesman for Syria's tribal and clan council told Al-Jazeera that fighters had left the city "in response to the call of the presidency and the terms of the agreement.”

A medic inside Sweida also told the media that "the situation is totally calm... We aren't hearing clashes."

"No medical or relief assistance has entered until now," the medic said.

Inside the city, where around 150,000 people live, residents have been holed up in their homes without electricity and water and food supplies have also been scarce.

The Bedouins' withdrawal brought a cautious calm to the area, with humanitarian convoys reportedly on their way.

Sharaa's announcement came hours after the United States said it had negotiated a ceasefire between Syria's government and Israel, which had bombed government forces in both Sweida and Damascus earlier in the week.

Syria at ‘critical juncture’

Commenting on the situation, Barrack said that the country stood at a "critical juncture,” adding that "peace and dialogue must prevail, and prevail now.”

"All factions must immediately lay down their arms, cease hostilities, and abandon cycles of tribal vengeance," said Barrack, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye.

"Brutal acts by warring factions on the ground undermine the government's authority and disrupt any semblance of order.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also urged the Syrian government's security forces to prevent jihadists from entering and "carrying out massacres" in the south, and called on Damascus to "bring to justice anyone guilty of atrocities including those in their own ranks.”

Barrack also held a meeting with Mazloum Abdi, the head of the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that controls northern Syria.

The two discussed the current situation in Syria and the urgent need to restore calm and stability, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy for Syria.

They also discussed practical steps towards integration into a unified Syria for a “peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and stable future for all Syrians,” the statement said.

Damascus and SDF first struck an accord for integration in March with U.S. backing, but its implementation has been held up by differences between the two parties.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

    At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

  2. Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida as ceasefire holds

    Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida as ceasefire holds

  3. US President Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria

    US President Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria

  4. WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

    WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

  5. Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks
Recommended
Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida as ceasefire holds

Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida as ceasefire holds
US President Trump caught off guard by Israeli strikes in Syria

US President Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria
WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks

Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks
Ukraine, Russia set for fresh peace talks in Türkiye

Ukraine, Russia set for fresh peace talks in Türkiye
Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
US officials alarmed by Netanyahu’s policies after Syria strikes

US officials alarmed by Netanyahu’s policies after Syria strikes
WORLD At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿