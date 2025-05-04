Syrian energy minister calls Türkiye to invest in his country

Syria is seeking foreign investment across its energy sector, from exploration to mining, and welcomes Turkish companies to take part in the country’s post-war reconstruction, Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir has announced.

“Syria is open to investments in all segments of the energy sector,” al-Bashir told state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the İstanbul Natural Resources Summit.

“These include opportunities in exploration, drilling, refining, and transmission in the oil and gas sector, as well as the rehabilitation of power lines and plants, the reconstruction of refineries and mining activities,” he added.

Praising Türkiye’s long-standing support for Syria, the Syrian minister highlighted recent Turkish efforts to provide electricity to northern Syria.

“We are about to sign an agreement for a 400-kilovolt transmission line extending from Türkiye into Syria,” he said.

“Additionally, we are working to rehabilitate the natural gas pipeline connecting Kilis and Aleppo,” he added. “Once operational, it could supply 6 million cubic meters of gas per day to Syria’s power generation stations, significantly improving our energy situation.”

The Syrian energy minister said preparations are underway for a new transmission line between Türkiye’s Reyhanlı and Syria’s Harem region, through which around 80 megawatts of electricity will be delivered to northern Syria once the tender process is completed.

Noting Syria’s preparation to launch a series of investment projects in the oil and gas sector, al-Bashir also underlined plans to develop the country’s mining sector, focusing on phosphate and lithium.

Recalling Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar’s call for offshore natural gas exploration during their discussions, Al-Bashir said that both countries will sign a framework agreement for broader energy cooperation.

Syria’s energy infrastructure has been devastated by over a decade of civil war, resulting in widespread damage to oil facilities, power plants, and transmission lines.

Once one of the top oil and gas producers in the eastern Mediterranean, Syria has seen output collapse.

Oil production has fallen from 383,000 barrels per day and natural gas output from 316 million cubic feet per day to a fraction of those levels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. With exports halted, a major source of government revenue has largely dried up.

Since 2017, Türkiye has been supplying electricity and fuel to regions in northern Syria.

 

