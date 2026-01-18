Syrian army seizes control of Raqqa province

ALEPPO

The Syrian Army established full control of Raqqa province after expelling YPG/SDF terror group forces, state media reported early Sunday.

The Syrian Army Operations Department said government forces secured the district and cleared it of YPG/SDF terrorists, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Media and Information Department of the Defense Ministry said 483 members of the terror group contacted authorities to defect.

A statement indicated that 181 have surrendered to security forces.

Although the YPG/SDF previously claimed it would withdraw from occupied territories west of the Euphrates River to the eastern bank, the group maintains its occupation in several areas along the river.

Clashes reportedly continue between government forces and the terror group in regions where the occupation persists.

The YPG/SDF remains in control of large swathes of northeastern Syria, often leading to friction with the central government in Damascus about territorial sovereignty and resource management.

Syrian tribes fully liberate Deir ez-Zor

Tribal forces, in Syria's Deir ez-Zor have taken control of all areas occupied by the terrorist organization YPG/SDF, liberating the entire province, according to reporters on the ground.

The tribal forces, the locals of the region, established control over the entire province as part of their advance against the terror group, which began Saturday evening.

Armed operations launched against the YPG/SDF terrorists by tribes coming from the western bank of the river that divides the province into two, together with tribes on the eastern side, have been ongoing since Saturday night, according to information obtained by Anadolu team from tribal sources in Deir ez-Zor.

After liberating the southern and central parts of the province, tribal forces expanded their areas of control northward toward Raqqa and Hasakah, largely securing control over the provincial borders.

The settlements of Mheimide, Suwaidan Jazira, Murad, Giranic, Tayyane, Al-Jarzi, Al-Husseiniyah, Halabiye, Al-Baghour, Al-Boubadran, Al-Bahrah, Susah, Abu Hardub, Al-Shenan, Darnaj, Diban, Al-Hawayij, Al Busayrah, Subha, Dehla, Jadid Baggara, Khasham, Mazlum, Al-Hisan, Jafra Field, Huwayij Bumasah, and Sawa in Deir ez-Zor are now under the control of the tribal forces.

According to a statement by the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, local tribes had also liberated the area containing the Omar Oil Field and the Kuniko Gas Field from the terror group.

Meanwhile, water supplies to the city of Raqqa in northern Syria were completely cut on Sunday after the SDF group blew up the Old Bridge over the Euphrates River, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).



SANA cited the Raqqa Media Directorate as saying that “water supplies to the city of Raqqa were completely cut off after the SDF blew up the main water pipelines supplying the city, which run along the Old Bridge.”

Later, the group also detonated the New Al-Rashid Bridge in Raqqa, the agency reported.