Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

ISTANBUL

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.

"Türkiye's export champion, the flour sector, increased its exports by 39 percent to 241,000 tons in October and regained momentum in the last quarter of the year," the statement said.

Flour exports reached 1.93 million tons in the January-October period, with the value of those exports hitting $716 million.

IAOM Eurasia President Eren Günhan Ulusoy stated that the sector aims to close the year with 2.4 million tons of flour exports.

He noted that as of July, Iraq lost its top spot for the first time in 15 years, with Syria became Türkiye's top flour export destination.

Furthermore, the flour sector would double its exports to Syria by the end of the year, Ulusoy stated.

Due to increased investments in the flour industry in Iraq and the implemented tax tariff, Türkiye's 10-month average exports of 1 million tons decreased to 350,000 tons.

Meanwhile, exports to Syria increased from 267,000 tons in 2023 to 326,000 tons in 2024.

"While we exported 529,000 tons to Syria in the first 10 months, we aim to export 650,000 tons by the end of the year. Thus, our exports to Syria will double," Ulusoy added.