Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation

Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation

DAMASCUS
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to boost economic cooperation

Syria and Saudi Arabia said on May 31 they aim to boost economic cooperation to for their mutual benefit and create jobs for Syrians after Western sanctions imposed on the war-torn country were eased earlier this month.

The announcement was made during a visit to Damascus by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and other Syrian officials.

The easing of Western sanctions is likely to open the way for foreign investors into the country, where a civil war has been ongoing since March 2011. In early December, 54 years of Assad family rule came to an end, when gunmen opposed to then-president Bashar Assad captured his seat of power in Damascus.

The Saudi foreign minister said that the easing of sanctions by the U.S., the European Union and Britain earlier this month will help in “reactivating the Syrian economy that had been at a standstill for decades.”

Prince Faisal, who is heading an economic and business delegation, said Saudi businessmen will visit Syria in the near future to discuss opportunities in sectors including oil, infrastructure, information technology, telecommunications and agriculture.

He added that Saudi Arabia and Qatar will give financial assistance to employees of Syria's public sector without giving details.

“We assert that the kingdom will be a leading state among countries that will stand by Syria in its march for reconstruction and economic revival,” Prince Faisal said.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani said his country and Saudi Arabia have entered a new era of cooperation.

The meeting came two days after Syria signed an agreement with a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and U.S. companies for development of a 5,000-megawatt energy project to revitalize much of its war-battered electricity grid.

Al-Sharaa met U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

    UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

  2. Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

    Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

  3. Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

    Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

  4. Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

    Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

  5. EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye

    EU’s move irks Chinese firms that plan to invest in Türkiye
Recommended
UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review
Nationalist Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election

Nationalist Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election
Gaza rescuers say 31 killed near aid site by Israel

Gaza rescuers say 31 killed near aid site by Israel
Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul for fresh peace talks

Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul for fresh peace talks
Liberal candidate Trzaskowski leads in Polish presidential elections runoff

Liberal candidate Trzaskowski leads in Polish presidential elections runoff
Ukraine says hit $7 bln worth of Russian military planes in drone attack

Ukraine says hit $7 bln worth of Russian military planes in drone attack
Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks

Istanbul set to host second round of Ukraine peace talks
WORLD UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

Britain announced it will build 12 new attack submarines as it was set to unveil Monday a major defense review to deal with "growing" Russian aggression and the changing nature of warfare.
ECONOMY Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

Turkish households spent most on housing/rent, transport and food in 2024, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿