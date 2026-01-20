Syria ramps up push to extend control amid stalled SDF talks

DAMASCUS

The Syrian army on Jan. 20 continued operations to extend Damascus’ control over the regions held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), amid ongoing searches for ISIL members who escaped prison and uncertainty over the agreement and ceasefire.

Clashes between the Syrian army and the SDF that had paused in the morning around the northeastern province of Hasakeh and Ayn al-Arab, resumed by midday on Jan. 20 as government forces advanced east of the Euphrates, the Turkish media reported.

The Jan. 18 deal between Damascus and the SDF included a “comprehensive and immediate ceasefire on all fronts and contact points between Syrian government forces” and the SDF.

It also stipulated the full and immediate administrative and military handover of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces to the Syrian government and the integration of all civil institutions in the SDF stronghold of Hasakeh into the state.

Under the agreement, the SDF administration responsible for ISIL prisoners and camps, as well as the forces guarding these facilities, would be integrated into the Syrian government, which would assume full legal and security responsibility.

However, around 120 ISIL members held in Shaddadi Prison managed to escape. The Syrian Interior Ministry reported that 81 were recaptured as of the morning of Jan. 20, with searches ongoing. Some SDF sources claimed the number of escapees could be as high as 1,500.

The Interior Ministry blamed the SDF for the escape, accusing them of sabotaging the Jan. 18 agreement by releasing ISIL fighters.

Talks on deal fail to reach consensus

Meanwhile, talks between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF leader Mazloum Abdi on Jan. 19 ended without any consensus.

The five-hour meeting was described as “unproductive,” with the SDF requesting revisions to certain clauses of the Jan. 18 deal, arguing that Damascus was demanding their “full surrender.”

A government source stated that the SDF had not shown the necessary flexibility and further meetings were expected.

According to Qatar-based Al Jazeera, the talks focused largely on the status of Hasakeh.

Abdi insisted the city remain under SDF control, while Sharaa demanded that the Internal Security Forces enter the city and assume control of state institutions.

Sharaa warned that the operation would continue if Abdi maintained full SDF control, the sources said.

The Syrian president also refused to grant the SDF a five-day extension for consultation, requesting a final answer by midnight Jan. 20.

The deal represents a significant setback for the SDF, undermining their hopes of preserving the de facto autonomous administration they built during Syria’s civil war, including institutions that governed parts of the north and northeast.

It also ends SDF ambitions for decentralized rule, despite their earlier insistence on this point in negotiations with Damascus.