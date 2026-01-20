Syria ramps up push to extend control amid stalled SDF talks

Syria ramps up push to extend control amid stalled SDF talks

DAMASCUS
Syria ramps up push to extend control amid stalled SDF talks

The Syrian army on Jan. 20 continued operations to extend Damascus’ control over the regions held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), amid ongoing searches for ISIL members who escaped prison and uncertainty over the agreement and ceasefire.

Clashes between the Syrian army and the SDF that had paused in the morning around the northeastern province of Hasakeh and Ayn al-Arab, resumed by midday on Jan. 20 as government forces advanced east of the Euphrates, the Turkish media reported.

The Jan. 18 deal between Damascus and the SDF included a “comprehensive and immediate ceasefire on all fronts and contact points between Syrian government forces” and the SDF.

It also stipulated the full and immediate administrative and military handover of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces to the Syrian government and the integration of all civil institutions in the SDF stronghold of Hasakeh into the state.

Under the agreement, the SDF administration responsible for ISIL prisoners and camps, as well as the forces guarding these facilities, would be integrated into the Syrian government, which would assume full legal and security responsibility.

However, around 120 ISIL members held in Shaddadi Prison managed to escape. The Syrian Interior Ministry reported that 81 were recaptured as of the morning of Jan. 20, with searches ongoing. Some SDF sources claimed the number of escapees could be as high as 1,500.

The Interior Ministry blamed the SDF for the escape, accusing them of sabotaging the Jan. 18 agreement by releasing ISIL fighters.

 Talks on deal fail to reach consensus

Meanwhile, talks between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF leader Mazloum Abdi on Jan. 19 ended without any consensus.

The five-hour meeting was described as “unproductive,” with the SDF requesting revisions to certain clauses of the Jan. 18 deal, arguing that Damascus was demanding their “full surrender.”

A government source stated that the SDF had not shown the necessary flexibility and further meetings were expected.

According to Qatar-based Al Jazeera, the talks focused largely on the status of Hasakeh.

Abdi insisted the city remain under SDF control, while Sharaa demanded that the Internal Security Forces enter the city and assume control of state institutions.

Sharaa warned that the operation would continue if Abdi maintained full SDF control, the sources said.

The Syrian president also refused to grant the SDF a five-day extension for consultation, requesting a final answer by midnight Jan. 20.

The deal represents a significant setback for the SDF, undermining their hopes of preserving the de facto autonomous administration they built during Syria’s civil war, including institutions that governed parts of the north and northeast.

It also ends SDF ambitions for decentralized rule, despite their earlier insistence on this point in negotiations with Damascus.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

    US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

  2. Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

    Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

  3. Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

    Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

  4. Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

    Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

  5. CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

    CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Recommended
US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
Trump confirms Putin invited to join Board of Peace

Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'
Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation
EU vows unflinching response to Trumps Greenland gambit

EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland gambit
UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent Iran meeting on Friday

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent Iran meeting on Friday
Shark bites surfer in Australian states fourth attack in 48 hours

Shark bites surfer in Australian state's fourth attack in 48 hours
WORLD US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

The United States’ ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, called on the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s new central government, saying Washington no longer views the group as its primary partner.

ECONOMY Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Asian markets extended losses Tuesday, while precious metals hit fresh peaks on fears of a US-EU trade war fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threat over opposition to his grab for Greenland.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray will host Atletico Madrid on Jan. 21 in Istanbul in a pivotal UEFA Champions League clash that could determine which side secures a direct path to the knockout stages.
﻿